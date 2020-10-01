MBAchic Renews Scholarship for Women Pursuing Studies at Brenau University's Executive Women's MBA

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, MBAchic partnered with Brenau University to establish a scholarship for students pursuing their Executive MBA and awarded recipients $10,000 towards their studies in the Executive Women's MBA (EWMBA). After a successful residency in New York and yearlong partnership, MBAchic and Brenau have renewed the opportunity, opening the MBAchic Fellowship Application for those applying to be part of the program's January 2021 intake.

The inaugural cohort met in New York in Feb 2020 for a finance-themed residency with MBAchic that included an #InCharge discussion on the power of community in the Ashley Longshore Gallery at Diane von Furstenberg's NYC studio. Photo by AJ Reynolds.

This year, Brenau University made the groundbreaking move to launch the first-ever Executive Women's MBA. The Brenau EWMBA is specifically designed to equip and promote ambitious, driven women who are currently successful in the workplace and looking to advance to the C-suite. Provided through a flexible platform, the part-time program combines cohort and independent learning through online experiences and extended weekend residencies. Despite coronavirus concerns and lockdowns, the EWMBA has proceeded virtually with learning modules and ongoing speaker events that bring thought leaders – authors, executives, entrepreneurs and playwrights – from around the country to share their unique experiences and hard-earned insights.

The impressive inaugural cohort met in New York in February for a finance-themed residency with MBAchic that included networking, company visits, professional development workshops, visits to financial landmarks and an #InCharge discussion on the power of community at Diane von Furstenberg's NYC studio. Roughly halfway through the program, the impressive group of women the program has drawn continue to navigate the pandemic (some serving on the frontlines), and take on career changes and promotions, all while managing challenging coursework and building out their executive skillset.

As more women pursue their potential and make their way into the C-suite and into leadership positions, business, government and society benefit. MBAchic is a community and platform which focuses on making investing in education and careers, to propel them into those C-suites and positions, more accessible. Building community around navigating business school, careers, style and more, MBAchic aims to connect our global members through programming and events that speak to our shared experiences, regardless of career path, program (those not pursuing an MBA are always welcome) or background. The Brenau x MBAchic partnership makes sense, with such closely aligned missions and ideas to see them through. Apply today to join the second cohort of the Brenau EWMBA, which starts in January, and submit your application to the MBAchic Fellowship for $10,000 towards your studies (almost 15% of program cost).

CALL TO ACTION:

Apply to the Brenau EWMBA MBAchic Scholarship until October 31 here .

Find out more about the Brenau EWMBA here, read MBAchic's interview with Dr. Juli Clay here. Learn more about MBAchic here.

For more information, press only:

Dr. Juli Clay, Assistant Vice President for Executive Programs and Communications Department Chair at Brenau University

Lila Westmoreland, Director of Executive Programs at Brenau University

770-538-4713

https://ewmba.brenau.edu/

[email protected]

Jeneta Hot, Founder/Editor of MBAchic

https://MBAchic.com

[email protected]

