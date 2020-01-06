MBAF Announces Move to Improved New York Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized public accounting firm, MBAF, announced that the company has moved its New York City team to 600 Third Avenue, effective Jan. 2, 2020.

MBAF's new office is located on the third floor of a 42 story, Class-A, recently renovated building. The 22,000 square foot office is an improvement from MBAF's prior location that will accommodate state-of-the-art technology and a variety of collaborative spaces to foster the industry leading-service MBAF is known for.

"Moving to this incredible space in the heart of New York City is an achievement that solidifies MBAF's presence in the market and the community," said Emilio Escandon, managing principal of MBAF's New York region. "We look forward to reaching new heights at our new home, where we will continue to innovate and deliver the best client service possible."

MBAF worked closely with design teams and architects from Ted Moudis Associates to plan, construct, and equip every aspect of the space, from its complete build-out and design development, to the brand implementation used throughout. Perry Luongo, principal at Ted Moudis Associates, acted as MBAF's tenant representative as well.

Positioned between 39th Street and 40th Street, the new office is centrally located just steps from Grand Central Terminal and four major subways, improving ease of travel for MBAF clients and employees. The new address is 600 Third Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10016. Telephone and fax numbers will remain unchanged: 212-576-1400 and 212-576-1414.

MBAF first opened its New York office in 2011 after merging with ERE, a move that would add more than 120 employees to its roster and make the company one of the top 40 in the nation by annual revenue. Under the leadership of managing principal Emilio Escandon, the location has continued to grow, bringing the total staff of MBAF's 13 offices across the U.S. and in India to over 650.

About MBAF

Now in its 50th year of operation, MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 18 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2019, 2018, and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 650 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.

Media Contact:

rbb Communications/305-967-6678

Julie Jimenez/Julie.Jimenez@rbbcommunications.com

SOURCE MBAF