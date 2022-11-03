Mbanq onboards Carbon Blanc to accelerate environmental initiatives through carbon neutral FinTech banking services.

Carbon Blanc transforms CleanTech through its AI-driven smart home energy platform.

Carbon Blanc leverages Mbanq's embedded finance solutions to create environmentally sustainable financial services and rewards and bring more green projects to life.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has onboarded Carbon Blanc as its first environmental sustainability FinTech client with an innovative business model that focuses on global green bond and carbon offset markets.

Carbon Blanc is a FinTech that connects customers with sustainable energy digital banking services to create positive social impact. By combining CleanTech with finance, it offers consumers new ways to benefit from a proprietary, cutting-edge energy management system.

Mbanq Signs Carbon Blanc as First Sustainable FinTech Partner

Working with Mbanq, Carbon Blanc will embed financial services to provide digital banking products, including checking and savings accounts, cards and payments, and perks to incentivize eco-friendly consumer habits. Its rewards network, designed to foster a stronger clean energy community, is already in place. Partners include solar providers, electric vehicle manufacturers, financial institutions and government programs.

This exclusive network of partners already services tens of thousands of customers monthly, all of whom represent an existing market for new depository accounts with particular focus on green developments and sustainable tenant programs.

Rachel Moore, President of Carbon Blanc, says, "Mbanq and its banking partners have provided a frictionless technology and regulatory platform that enables our brand to improve the customer experience and expand our range of services.

"Mbanq's embedded finance technology and focus on regulatory and compliance enables Carbon Blanc to create new value for the environmental and sustainability communities that we serve."

Lars Rottweiler, Mbanq's CTO, says, "Mbanq is excited to complement Carbon Blanc's environmental and sustainability initiatives and innovative business model with embedded financial solutions that take full advantage of new opportunities in digital finance."

Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a complete digital banking and financial services ecosystem that includes financial technology, legislative, anti-money laundering and risk management support, and customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com

Carbon Blanc accelerates sustainable initiatives through forward-thinking FinTech solutions. By providing financial services and climate-friendly technologies, Carbon Blanc aims to be a positive force on society. With Carbon Blanc's Impact2 ™, customers can effortlessly leverage CleanTech and banking to amplify their impact. www.carbonblanc.com

