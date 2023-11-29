MBAStack Releases Its Ranking of the Best HBCU MBA Programs for 2023-2024

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MBAStack, the leader in free online MBA introductory courses, has released its ranking of the Top 10 HBCU MBA Programs in America. 

You can view the HBCU ranking here: https://www.mbastack.org/top-hbcu-mba-programs/

HBCU Business Schools are critical in developing African American leadership.
Over 50% of African American professionals are graduates of HBCUs
According to Tammie Cagle, the owner and editor-in-chief of MBAStack:

"Historically Black Colleges and Universities play a crucial role in empowering and educating students, particularly in the field of business. HBCU business schools are not just centers of learning; they are beacons of leadership and innovation.

HBCU's provide a unique blend of cultural heritage and academic excellence, equipping students with the tools and perspectives necessary to succeed in a diverse global marketplace. By nurturing talent and fostering an inclusive environment, these institutions contribute significantly to bridging the economic and leadership gaps in our society."

To find the top HBCU MBA programs, we collected data on the top colleges and universities in the country. To do this, scores were collected from the Wall Street Journal, Quacquarelli Symonds, U.S. News and World Report, and Forbes. We then identified the top colleges and universities identified as HBCUs by the National Center for Education Statistics. The ranking order of this list is based on the averaged scores from the four ranking systems. Students can rest assured that every school on this list is a prestigious HBCU institution with a great MBA program.

Schools that made the list of the 10 best HBCU MBA Programs include (in alphabetical order):

- Clark Atlanta University - Atlanta, Georgia

- Florida A & M University School of Business and Industry - Tallahassee, Florida

- Hampton University School of Business - Hampton, Virginia

- Howard University - Washington DC

- Jackson State University - Jackson, Mississippi

- Morgan State University - Baltimore, Maryland

- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University - Greensboro, North Carolina

- Prairie View A&M University - Prairie View, Texas

- Tennessee State University - Nashville, Tennessee

- Winston-Salem State University - Winston-Salem, North Carolina

MBAStack is an educational company focused on providing free online courses designed to help give students a basic understanding of various MBA specializations.

