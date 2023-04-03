MBE Infrastructure Data Collection Company, TWiG Technologies Announces Acquisition of Industry Leading Engineering Company Ruettiger, Tonelli and Associates, Inc.

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TWiG Technologies, a Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has completed its acquisition of Ruettiger, Tonelli and Associates, Inc. (RTA). The acquisition will enable TWiG Technologies to bolster its existing infrastructure smart data collection services with RTA's integrated engineering, design, and geographic information technology services.

This strategic merger expands TWiG's engineering, GIS mapping, surveying, and utility locate services and increases its ability to provide turnkey solutions to its strategic partners. With the RTA staff, TWiG can now leverage its roadway, utility, and municipal partnerships at scale, and increase its service offerings.

"By merging with TWiG Technologies, we are leveraging technology to transform geospatial information into assets. Together, we understand the relationships and resources needed to deliver complex transportation, site development, and infrastructure solutions. The expertise and capacity our companies deliver will enable us to accelerate our growth goals, continue to provide outstanding service to clients, and add even more value to our existing services." stated John Zediker, Chief Operating Officer, RTA.

As an engineering services provider, TWiG will now provide 'Ground Truth on Every Asset' through technology, experienced field technicians, and a staff of professional engineers, land engineers, surveyors, GIS specialists, and certified planners. TWiG will continue to serve both existing and new public, private and utility markets, while providing clients with effective and efficient project designs and solutions that focus on each client's strategic business objectives.

TWiG Founder, and President of The Will Group, Joshua Davis stated, "Our combined commitment is to deliver innovative and sustainable project solutions safely, on time, and within budget. Our ability to leverage The Will Group's back-office support service model has allowed us to complete this strategic acquisition that we believe will be the first of many for TWiG. Simply put: 'We're coming together, to offer our clients more'. This is an important day for our organization and one that ensures we remain a turnkey solutions provider for the roadway, utility, municipal, and private industries. We welcome RTA to The Will Group Family."

About TWiG Technologies

Founded in 2015, TWiG Technologies is a field engineering company that provides Ground Truth on Every Asset through mobile field teams and various forms of infrastructure data collection technology. TWiG Technologies is a Certified Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE).

About Ruettiger, Tonelli and Associates, Inc

Founded in 1979, Ruettiger, Tonelli & Associates, Inc. is an integrated engineering, design, and geographic information technologies providing transportation, infrastructure, GIS, land development, and real estate services.

About The Will Group

From modest beginnings, this dynamic business environment began by supplying light fixtures and ancillary electrical products in the Chicagoland area. Operating under the philosophy and mission "Where There's A Will, There's A Way", the corporate culture of The Will Group fosters ingenuity and creativity with every endeavor. Its competitive distinction is its ability to be an encompassing single source provider of back-office support services to several, separate and distinct client companies that are prominent within the infrastructure industry, including TWiG Technologies.

