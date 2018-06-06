MBI Group Ranked 17th Largest Minority-Owned Company In New York By Crain's New York Business

"MBI Group is honored to be ranked again as one of New York's top 20 largest minority-owned firms by Crain's New York Business," said Edward Campanella-Rodriguez, Founder of MBI Group. "For over 30 years, MBI Group has successfully provided general contracting and construction management services for corporate, educational, healthcare, hospitality, institutional, mixed-use, and retail facilities in New York City and throughout the tristate area. MBI Group is comprised of seasoned professionals with diverse construction, engineering, and technological backgrounds; we provide the highest-quality solutions to create spaces that support our clients' business goals."

MBI Group is a MBE-certified firm through New York State, New York City, and Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. In addition to performing work as a General Contractor, MBI Group provides General Condition Services to several large public projects like World Trade Center Hub and CUNY in order to meet their minority goals. MBI Group's clients include Mount Sinai Health System, Citizen Watch, CBRE, Cushman and Wakefield, Columbia University, Blumenfeld Development, TD Bank, L&M Development and The New York Times.

About MBI Group :

MBI Group is a full-service construction firm providing interior fit-outs and core and shell construction for corporate, educational, healthcare, hospitality, institutional, mixed-use, and retail facilities. Founded in 1987, the firm is a certified minority-owned business (MBE) with a 30-year track record of success working for some of New York City's most prominent corporate, healthcare and educational clients. Today headed by Edward Campanella-Rodriguez, President, along with Alex Getelman, Executive Managing Director, the firm serves the tristate area and beyond from their Manhattan offices. For more information, please visit www.mbiny.com.

