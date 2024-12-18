MBIN Stockholders: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Merchants Bancorp to Determine if They Breached Fiduciary Duties Owed to Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) to determine whether certain Merchants Bancorp officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States.

What Now: If you own shares of Merchants Bancorp and have lost money in your investment, contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Aaron Dumas, Jr.
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

