MBio Diagnostics Announces New Contracts with SRI

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBio Diagnostics today announced two contracts with SRI International to develop tests related to homeland security on the MBio Diagnostics platform technology. MBio is a subcontractor on SRI programs sponsored by the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

The first contract focuses on development of a novel, multi-marker blood test for diagnosing human radiation exposure. In the event of an unanticipated radiologic or nuclear incident, large numbers of people could be exposed to radiation that may lead to severe health consequences. To rapidly triage large numbers of people and determine who needs immediate treatment, the government is investing in easily-operated screening technologies. SRI is partnering with MBio to establish feasibility of the multi-marker blood test on the MBio platform.

The second contract is to investigate the feasibility of detecting anthrax infections from biomarkers in human blood samples. Anthrax is an acute infectious disease caused by a bacterial infection; the infectious agent that causes anthrax, bacillus anthracis, has been used as a biological weapon. A rapid anthrax test could be used in locations close to the patient, such as hospital emergency rooms, local health clinics, and potentially at the patient's bedside or by first responders.

"We are very happy to have the opportunity to do this important work for SRI International for the US government's ultimate use," said Chris Myatt, CEO of MBio. "MBio's LightDeck® platform is ideally suited for this type of scenario: rapid, point-of-care testing that's both cost-effective and easily conducted by field personnel."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO1002017000030C and HHSO100201600007C.

About MBio Diagnostics

MBio Diagnostics provides rapid, on-the-spot testing solutions for our global commercial partners. Our portable LightDeck® platform delivers panels of lab-quality results in minutes for critical applications in health care, veterinary, and environmental industries.

About SRI International

SRI International is an American nonprofit scientific research institute based in Menlo Park, CA. SRI performs client-sponsored research and development for government agencies, commercial businesses, and private foundations.

About LightDeck ® Technology

MBio's patented LightDeck® technology system translates laboratory assays into on-the-spot, critical decisions in minutes. Our LightDeck® platform incorporates low-cost, multiplexed cartridges with our fluorescent readers and intuitive software, with the ability to measure more than 50 analytes in a single cartridge. Our partners use LightDeck® technology to test key analytes across all applications and industries, measuring proteins, cells, nucleic acids and small molecules.

