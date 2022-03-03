MBK Senior Living and Eversound Partnership is "Hear" to Help Resident Wellness

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately two out of three people over the age of 70 have difficulty hearing, increasing their risk of developing dementia, depression, and the likelihood of death. MBK Senior Living and Eversound have teamed up to lessen those odds. Today, on World Hearing Day, the companies announce their partnership to enhance resident hearing and engagement through Eversound listening systems and content-driven platform, Eversound member's portal.

Eversound's wireless listening system is designed specifically for seniors with hearing impairment or concentration issues. The Eversound headphone systems can be used in large groups, small groups, and one-on-one interactions. In addition to improving seniors' quality of life, Eversound technology helps break down communication barriers between others, aids residents in feeling connected, and supports social, educational, and physical endeavors.

According to Christy Van Der Westhuizen, vice president of sales and marketing for MBK Senior Living, lifestyle activities that can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia are difficult for those with hearing loss. Seniors who find it hard to hear often are more withdrawn, intellectually understimulated, at risk for depression, and can negatively impact their memory and thinking systems by straining to hear.

"Residents who avoided activities because they couldn't hear instructions clearly or participate in conversations can now join in with ease using the Eversound headphones," said Van Der Westhuizen. "While we're in the initial roll-out stage at 34 MBK communities, what we're hearing from our Resident Enrichment Directors is music to our ears. There is an increase in resident participation in activities, and those that utilize the Eversound headphones are happier and more engaged."

A recent study published by Front Porch Center of Innovation and Wellness showed the efficacy of Eversound's ability to increase engagement, participation, and in some cases, mood by upwards of 60 percent.

Resident wellness has long been a component of MBK Senior Living's approach to care but utilizing technology helps to elevate the offerings and benefits to residents. MBK's Mind+Body Wellness program offers a robust calendar of social, spiritual, physical, and educational opportunities daily. From continuing education classes and book clubs, from group fitness to personal training, from scenic guided tours to cultural outings, the opportunities for MBK residents are as entertaining as they are impactful on brain health and overall wellness.

"Improving seniors' quality of life is a driving force behind Eversound technology," said Matt Reiners, co-founder of Eversound. "Partnering with MBK amplifies the number of lives we can touch and experiences we can impact."

"We are dedicated to improving the health and longevity of our residents. Through our partnership with Eversound, we can add value to residents' days, help them pursue passions, enhance their lifestyle and reduce cognitive decline," added Van Der Westhuizen.

About MBK Senior Living

Ranked among the Top 50 "Best Workplaces in Aging Services" by Fortune magazine, MBK Senior Living (MSL) owns and operates Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services senior living communities throughout the Western United States. Based in Irvine, CA, MBK Senior Living is a subsidiary of MBK Real Estate LLC, which is supported by the vast financial strength and global resources of its parent company, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit the company's website at mbkseniorliving.com or on Twitter and Facebook.

About Eversound

Eversound provides easy-to-use hearing solutions that enable senior living communities to combat the untreated hearing loss affecting 65% of their residents resulting in improved health and quality of life. Our enhanced wireless listening system is designed specifically for seniors with hearing impairment or concentration issues. The headphone systems can be used in large groups, small groups, and one-on-one interactions to address the untreated hearing loss throughout your community.

Our solution breaks down communication barriers between residents, their loved ones, and staff. This allows communities to deliver exceptional care and keep residents connected to what is most important to them. As part of your Eversound membership, you also receive access to our members portal, a growing library of 100s of different activity programming ideas, including recorded video programs and turn-key guided programming. For more information, visit eversoundhq.com.

