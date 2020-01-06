MBL Title to Offer 1031 Exchange Services to Clients with CPEC1031

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBL Title is pleased to offer exchange services to clients through CPEC1031—one of the most trusted names in the 1031 Exchange industry. With this collaboration, MBL Title will assist real estate clients in deferring capital gains taxes under Section 1031 of the IRS Code.

"Our institutional clients and family funds are utilizing 1031 strategies to keep investors happy—we kept hearing it in the market place, so much so, we knew we had to offer it as a service to our clients," said Matthew Lopez, Founder and CGO at MBL Title.

MBL Title can assist with forward exchanges (seller closes on the sale of property before acquiring new property); reverse exchanges (acquiring replacement property before closing on the sale of property); and build-to-suit exchanges (allowing for the sale of property along with property built to the buyer's specifications).

"We couldn't have found a better company to work with," said Jon Meyers, Founder, CEO & CFO at MBL Title. "CPEC1031 has been facilitating 1031 exchanges all over the country for more than 21 years. Our clients will now have access to a team of commercial closers, lawyers and 1031 Intermediaries to give them every strategic advantage possible. Our goal is to provide exceptional service from the beginning to the end of each real estate transaction—that includes 1031 exchange strategies as a natural outflow of the services we offer."

MBL Title, a Dallas-based, national title company, is growing at an exceptional rate since long-time business partners Matthew Lopez and Jon Meyers founded the company in late 2014. The company has facilitated more than $4 billion in transactions including individual transactions with insured values of $300 million.

About MBL Title

Founded in late 2014 by Matthew Lopez and Jonathan Meyers, MBL Title offers a full suite of services. For more information visit, www.mbl-title.com/1031.

