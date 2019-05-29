MBLM Announces its New Custom Dashboard for Detailing the Performance of 400 Top Performing Brands

"We are excited to launch our new Brand Intimacy Custom Dashboards, which extends the details and resources available to executives, marketers, students and analysts," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. "This tool enables more in-depth investigation into the emotional performance of brands by exploring a number of variables, as well as comparing brands to others in the study."

A custom dashboard provides users with data from MBLM's 2017, 2018 and 2019 studies. It offers unlimited access to a dashboard for the brand purchased until the next year's study launches on February 14, 2020. Available data ranges from Brand Intimacy performance metrics, usage and frequency insights to competitor head-to-heads, willingness to pay more, and time to form intimate connections. The subscription costs $250 per brand.

The Brand Intimacy 2017, 2018 and 2019 Studies contain the most comprehensive rankings of brands based on emotion, each analyzing the responses of at least 6,000 consumers and at least 54,000 brand evaluations across 15 industries in the U.S., Mexico and UAE. MBLM's reports and interactive Data Dashboard, which features a brand-ranking tool, showcase the performance of almost 400 brands, revealing the characteristics and intensity of the consumer bonds. To download the full Brand Intimacy 2019 Study or explore the Data Dashboard click here.

To learn more about our Custom Dashboards and if your brand is in our study, click here.

To register for a Custom Dashboard visit here.

Methodology

During 2018, MBLM with Praxis Research Partners conducted an online quantitative survey among 6,200 consumers in the U.S. (3,000), Mexico (2,000), and the United Arab Emirates (1,200). Participants were respondents who were screened for age (18 to 64 years of age) and annual household income ($35,000 or more) in the U.S. and socioeconomic levels in Mexico and the UAE (A, B and C socioeconomic levels). Quotas were established to ensure that the sample mirrored census data for age, gender, income/socioeconomic level, and region. The survey was designed primarily to understand the extent to which consumers have relationships with brands and the strength of those relationships from fairly detached to highly intimate. It is important to note that this research provides more than a mere ranking of brand performance and was specifically designed to provide prescriptive guidance to marketers. We modeled data from over 6,200 interviews and approximately 56,000 brand evaluations to quantify the mechanisms that drive intimacy. Through factor analysis, structural equation modeling, and other sophisticated analytic techniques, the research allows marketers to better understand which levers need to be pulled to build intimacy between their brand and consumers. Thus, marketers will understand not only where their brand falls in the hierarchy of performance but also how to strengthen performance in the future.

To read a more detailed description of MBLM's approach, visit its Methodology page.

About MBLM: MBLM has invented a new marketing paradigm, Brand Intimacy, delivering expertise and offerings across three areas of focus: Agency, Lab and Platform. With offices in seven countries, our multidisciplinary teams help clients build stronger bonds and deliver optimized marketing outcomes and returns for the long term. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS

CONTACT: KATI BERGOU, 212-805-3014

KBERGOU@RUBENSTEINPR.COM

SOURCE MBLM

Related Links

http://www.mblm.com

