MBLM Launches 3.0, the Biggest Evolution of its Business

The firm has organized around three areas which are each experiencing strong growth and momentum. The Lab explores and articulates the science behind the bonds we form with the brands we use and love. To thoroughly examine this topic, Mario Natarelli, managing partner, and Rina Plapler, partner, co-authored the Amazon best-selling book Brand Intimacy: A New Paradigm in Marketing, which was released in October 2017. The Lab is also responsible for the largest annual study and ranking of brands based on emotion, which launched its 2018 findings in March. The book and the study have been showcased at marketing events with practitioners, academics and students across the U.S., UAE, Mexico and Korea.

The second area of focus is the Platform, proprietary software and tools customized for brands to build more intimate bonds with stakeholders. Diverse clients across the globe from PayPal, Borouge, CommScope and C.F.E. are using MBLM's software to better manage and enhance their brands. This area is also supported by one-half of MBLM's team that is dedicated to digital technology.

Finally, the Agency offers consulting, design and technology services to build and maintain more intimate brands. Clients range from iconic brands like Timex, AT&T and American Airlines to the Tourism Board for Mexico, one of the largest urban developments in the U.S., Miami Worldcenter, the ninth largest energy company ADNOC, a telecommunications leader Commscope, and the recent rebranding and launch of the famed ocean liner, QE2.

"Though only in our eighth year in New York City, this latest leap for our business builds on our aggressive growth to date and keeps stride with a fast-paced, evolving marketplace," stated Claude Salzberger, President of MBLM.

Chairman of MBLM and marketing visionary John Diefenbach added, "During my career, I have been fortunate to lead or found premier marketing companies like Landor and FutureBrand together with Claude and others. I am especially excited now to be part of MBLM's leadership and this dynamic company solving tomorrow's marketing challenges."

MBLM is supporting the launch with a global tour sharing insights from the Brand Intimacy book, the annual study and relevant cases to academics, practitioners and students in the U.S., Korea, UAE, and Mexico.

About MBLM: MBLM has invented a new marketing paradigm, Brand Intimacy, delivering expertise and offerings across three areas of focus: Agency, Lab and Platform. With offices in seven countries, our multidisciplinary teams help clients build stronger bonds and deliver optimized marketing outcomes and returns for the long term. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

