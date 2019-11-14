MBLM New York Welcomes Two New Leadership Appointments

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenna to our team and know that her history of exemplary work and passion for building strong bonds between brands and consumers will be helpful as we continue our growth in the branding industry," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM.

In her new role, Trinchini will lead MBLM's new business initiatives, driving acquisition and growth efforts. She joined the agency from Chameleon Collective, where she was the Director of Partnerships. Previously, Trinchini worked at Annex88 as a manager and was integral in the new business efforts that led to the agency's acquisition by Havas New York. She has worked on several key accounts including Coca-Cola, Louis Vuitton, and Nars Cosmetics. Trinchini holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from Bryant University.

"We congratulate Huimin on his promotion at MBLM. He has been instrumental in designing the creative portfolio for both MBLM and our clients over the years, and we are excited to have him oversee more artistic elements in his expanded position," added Natarelli.

Lee assumes the role of Design Director from his previous position as Senior Designer. In this new role, he will be responsible for enhancing and driving the creative efforts of MBLM for its roster of esteemed clients. Lee has been a member of the MBLM design team for over seven years, working in both its New York and Mexico offices. Lee has produced award-winning creative work for brands such as PayPal, UL, CommScope, AT&T, AllianceBernstein and the United Nations since joining MBLM. He also designed the book, Brand Intimacy: A New Paradigm in Marketing, which was written by the partners of the agency. Lee holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design and a Masters of Professional Studies (MPS) in Branding from the School of Visual Arts.

About MBLM: MBLM has invented a new marketing paradigm, Brand Intimacy, delivering expertise and offerings across three areas of focus: Agency, Lab and Platform. With offices in seven countries, our multidisciplinary teams help clients build stronger bonds and deliver optimized marketing outcomes and returns for the long term. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

