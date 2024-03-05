MBLY Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Mobileye Global Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Mobileye Global Inc. ("Mobileye" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBLY).

Class Period: January 26, 2023 – January 3, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2024

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, to avoid the shortages experienced amid supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022, the Company's Tier 1 customers had purchased inventory in excess of demand during fiscal 2023; (2) that, as a result, the Company's customers had excess inventory on hand, including approximately 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs; (3) that, due to the build-up of inventory, there was a significant risk that the Tier 1 customers would buy less product, thus adversely impacting the Company's fiscal 2024 financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

