MBN USA launches digital daily news platform

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TexCorp Communications Inc. (TexCorp), the leading publisher in the supplier diversity and minority business inclusion space, today announces the launch of an industry-leading digital daily news platform to complement its award-winning quarterly magazine, Minority Business News USA (MBN USA).

This redesigned site will accelerate the support, promotion and recognition of minority businesses and their corporate partners. It was created by Qme Spotlight Ecosystem (Qme), a minority-owned business and TexCorp's exclusive agency of record.

"Through our MBN USA daily news platform, minority communities and corporate America can read, watch, share and interact with positive news about the success of minority business enterprises (MBEs), minority business inclusion and pursuits to strengthen our communities — locally, nationally and globally," said Don McKneely, founder and president of MBN USA. "Our minority communities deserve to see more positive business news and imagery about our people, our successes and the corporate partners who are truly committed to minority business inclusion and supplier diversity."

Your complimentary membership has its exclusive privileges.

The Top 7 benefits

MBN USA's digital daily news platform offers a free membership that is loaded with news about the following:

Access to capital

Contracting opportunities (corporate, government, global markets)

Networking opportunities to build your business

Best practices for MBE business development and corporate supplier diversity strategies

MBE professional development (events, resources, videos)

Exclusive interviews with MBE owners, leaders in corporate America and minority business inclusion and supplier diversity newsmakers

Minority businesses and communities, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions (NHSIs) and Alaska Native Serving Institutions (ANSIs)

To access these benefits, visit MBN USA's new digital daily news platform at https://mbnusa.biz/ and join the MBN USA community.

Join the MBN USA Community today

Read the full news release

View the video announcement

Connect with us on social media

Facebook ‌ Twitter ‌ LinkedIn ‌ YouTube

SOURCE TexCorp