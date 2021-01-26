MBO Partners® Announces 3 Executive Appointments to Further Platform Growth and Innovation

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MBO Partners®, the leading deep job platform for independent professionals, today announced that it has added three new members to its executive team.

MBO adds Flavio Palaci as Chief Platform and Digital Transformation Officer, Will Davis as Chief Operations Officer, and Graham Plaster as Chief Provider Solutions Officer. The trio will round out an experienced senior leadership team already poised to deliver best-in-class experiences to its network of more than 700 leading enterprises, including more than 30 of the Fortune 500, and more than 100,000 of the nation's top independent professional talent.

"Flavio, Will, and Graham are dynamic leaders that will elevate MBO's strategy and operational execution to drive an enhanced platform capability," said Miles Everson, CEO, MBO Partners. "A deep job platform like MBO is so much more than simply matching professional to contract and fulfilling work arrangements. Our vision is to transcend ways of working to enhance the well-being of people and businesses throughout the world."

Flavio Palaci

As Chief Platform and Digital Transformation Officer, Flavio Palaci leads the growth and development of the MBO's platform capabilities. An experienced leader with a multifaceted background in building a strong data foundation, applying advanced analytics, improving business performance and exploring innovation opportunities for global companies and clients of all shapes and sizes, Palaci has worked cross-functionally across more than three continents.

"I'm excited to join such a dynamic and experienced team, and to leverage the power of analytics and data to enhance interactions and deliver a better customer experience for both independent and enterprise at MBO," said Palaci.

Prior to joining MBO, Flavio led PwC's Global Advisory Data and Analytics practice, a group of more than 20,000 data-driven experts. During this time, he scaled and built the team's global service delivery capabilities and used analytics to deliver a better experience for the customer while maximizing profitability for the enterprise. He was previously one of the youngest equity partners at Deloitte Central Europe and has also held senior positions at several global financial services institutions.

Will Davis

Chief Operations Officer Will Davis has joined MBO after 5 years at RigUp, where he helped build the largest marketplace for skilled, independent talent serving the North American energy sector.

At RigUp, Will served as head of sales, and later scoped and led the integration of several business targets. He brings an entrepreneurial spirit, deep sales operations background, and over a decade of experience in customer facing B2B sales and leadership roles.

"Shifting business landscapes and a shortage of specialized talent are forcing companies to evolve to a more modern business model," said Davis. "Simultaneously, independent professionals realize that owning and operating their own microbusinesses affords freedom of choice, greater income potential, and better control over their own destiny. I'm eager to build on MBO's strong foundation to further drive processes and procedures that enable work to happen safely and efficiently."

Graham Plaster

Chief Provider Solutions Officer Graham Plaster now leads the company's community engagement efforts as well as its direct-to-provider initiatives.

"I am excited to join such an experienced and dynamic team, and to further drive MBO's commitment to building a sustainable community of independent professional leaders," said Plaster.

Following a career as an active-duty Naval Officer, Plaster joined MBO after being an independent professional himself – he founded and ran The Intelligence Community, a leading group of national security professionals. He has also served as a defense innovation advisor for a portfolio of deep tech and emerging tech companies pursuing opportunities to solve problems in national security.

"Flavio, Will and Graham will help MBO reduce friction and improve connections between our independent professionals and their respective enterprise organizations, making it easier and more profitable for all to do business together," said Everson. "These leaders are helping empower independent workers to start, run and grow thriving microbusinesses while simultaneously enabling enterprises to engage, scale and optimize programs that position them as clients of choice both now and in the future."

About MBO Partners®

MBO Partners is a deep job platform that connects and enables independent professionals and microbusiness owners to do business safely and effectively with enterprise organizations. Its unmatched experience and industry leadership enable it to operate on the forefront of the independent economy and consistently advance the next way of working.

For more information, visit mbopartners.com.

SOURCE MBO Partners