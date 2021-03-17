MBOLD selects rising stars in food and ag sector for new Bold Growth Program

MINNEAPOLIS and SAINT PAUL, Minn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MBOLD, an initiative of the GREATER MSP Partnership, is pleased to announce the inaugural cohort of our new program: Bold Growth: Scaling for Success in Food & Agriculture.

Agriculture insights firm Sentera and probiotic beverage maker So Good So You have been chosen for a year-long engagement in the Bold Growth program. MBOLD is also pleased to provide more limited to support to Bizzy Coffee, Katana Agri-Science and Peace Coffee.

Bold Growth aims to accelerate the success of high-growth Minnesota businesses through tailored support from members of the MBOLD coalition.

"We are honored to be a part of MBOLD's new Bold Growth program. Having the expertise and networks of some of Minnesota's brightest leaders in retail, CPG, finance, agriculture and more to support So Good So You on our growth journey is beyond thrilling", said Eric Hall and Rita Katona, Co-Founders of So Good So You.

Bold Growth is designed to address critical needs identified by participating companies such as planning for their next horizon of growth, identifying key business development opportunities and managing their financial resources while navigating the choppy waters of scaling up.

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO of General Mills and MBOLD co-chair, asserts that, "one of the things that start-up companies need most is access to people who can help them, in the right ways, at the right time. MBOLD's Bold Growth program unlocks that door by putting up-and-coming businesses into direct relationship with leaders at some of Minnesota's foremost food and ag companies. It's an important new way that Minnesota can position our entrepreneurs to hit it out of the ballpark."

"We're so proud to be part of the Bold Growth program. Minnesota has a food and agriculture ecosystem without equal. MBOLD is providing Sentera with a fantastic opportunity to connect with business and thought leaders in our home state who set the world standard for driving improved grower outcomes, more sustainable land stewardship, and innovation around consumer needs", said Eric Taipale, Chief Executive Officer at Sentera.

MBOLD accelerates practical solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing food and agriculture, particularly climate change, environmental sustainability and growing global demand for food. The Bold Growth program is a centerpiece of our efforts to catalyze innovation and entrepreneurship in Minnesota and is led by Grow North and the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute.

To learn more, please visit us at www.mbold.org.

SOURCE GREATER MSP

Related Links

https://www.greatermsp.org/

