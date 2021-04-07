MBP Announces Webinar on SPAC Investing 101: A Guide to Wall Street's Hottest Asset Class

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (MBP) today announced that they would be sponsoring a panel on "SPAC Investing 101: A Guide to Wall Street's Hottest Asset Class" at the Planet Microcap Showcase conference. The panel is scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern time on April 20, 2021, and will also be available on replay after the event. Interested parties can register for the event here.

MBP SPAC Auditors

"SPACs have taken the IPO investment world by storm during the pandemic as high profile, and celebrity sponsors, high-flying tech companies, and retail investor enthusiasm have sent many SPAC stocks soaring," said MBP Co-Managing Partner Drew Bernstein. "After a record year of issuance in 2020, new SPACs have dominated the U.S. IPO market in Q1 2021, with 298 deals raising $87 billion. SPACs have gone from an arcane financing vehicle to a mainstream alternative for high-growth private companies seeking to raise capital and attain public status."

Panel Moderator: Drew Bernstein, Co-Managing Partner, MBP



Panel Speakers: Mitch Nussbaum, Partner, Loeb & Loeb

George Kaufman, Director, Chardan Capital Markets

Jay B. Heller, Head of Capital Markets, NASDAQ

Recent volatility in the sector serves as a reminder that SPACs are complex investment instruments, with varying risk levels at each phase of their lifecycle and multiple strategies that sophisticated investors employ to lock in gains. This panel will present industry insiders' perspectives who have observed firsthand what makes for a successful SPAC deal. If you want to make sense of and profit from the SPAC boom, this panel is a must-attend event.

The panel will explore topics including:

What has led to the recent explosion in the number of SPAC IPOs and larger deal sizes?

What are the various phases in the SPAC lifecycle, and what makes them attractive to different investors?

How has the rise of celebrity SPAC sponsors and "SPAC factories" changed the game?

Why are many venture-backed and growth companies now embracing SPACs as an attractive way to go public?

"What issues determine if a SPAC will be successful as a public company once the merger closes, including financial reporting and investor relations?"

About MBP

Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (MBP) offers specialized audit and advisory services to support SPAC sponsors and SPAC targets in Asia. MBP and our parent company, Marcum LLP, have been involved in more SPAC transactions than any other audit firm, and we are the only audit firm to have a dedicated SPAC team. MBP performs all audits for Marcum in Greater China, and MBP is a top-five auditor for Chinese companies listed in the U.S.

Our SPAC team has worked with SPAC sponsors, underwriters, and targets. We draw on wide-ranging experience with both the initial public offerings and subsequent business transactions consummated by such companies. MBP has designed our audit platform to deliver technical expertise, efficiency, and urgency required by SPAC IPOs. And we can provide high-quality, PCAOB-compliant audits for private Asian companies that are contemplating entering a SPAC merger. Learn more at www.marcumbp.com

Company Contact:

Drew Bernstein, Co-Managing Partner, MBP

[email protected]

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Rachel Gerber Kule

[email protected]

646.824.3688

SOURCE Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk