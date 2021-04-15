MBP Announces Webinar on "The SPAC Boom Comes to Asia"

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (MBP) today announced that they would be sponsoring a webinar on "The SPAC Boom Comes to Asia" in collaboration with DealFlow Events. The panel is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, April 29, 2021, and will also be available on replay after the event. The webinar is intended for the senior management and directors of private companies, SPAC sponsors, SPAC advisors, and investors.

Interested parties can register for the event here at no cost.

"SPACs have dominated the U.S. IPO market in 2021, with 308 SPAC IPOs raising over $98 billion thus far this year. In recent months, there has been a surge of SPACs focused on Asia as the format gains acceptance with the major venture and private equity investors in the region and investment banks gear up local SPAC teams," said MBP Co-Managing Partner Drew Bernstein. "The recent announcement of what could be the most highly valued SPAC merger in history coming out of Southeast Asia underscores that SPACs have come into their own as a legitimate alternative to IPOs and that Asia is the next frontier for compelling SPAC targets."

Moderator: Drew Bernstein, Co-Managing Partner, MBP



Speakers: Doug Ellenoff, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

Bob McCooey, Senior VP, NASDAQ

John C. Lee, Vice-Chair and Head of Greater China, UBS AG

This webinar will explore the SPAC vehicle's potential to bring innovative Asian "unicorns" to the U.S. capital markets. Industry experts will explain the factors driving the surge in interest among Asian dealmakers, the potential advantages for high-growth companies from Greater China and Southeast Asia of going public with experienced sponsors, and the unique due diligence, governance, and transparency issues associated with Asian issuers.

The panel will explore topics including:

Why does Asia provide a target-rich environment for innovative, high-growth companies?

provide a target-rich environment for innovative, high-growth companies? What has led Asian private equity and venture community to embrace the SPAC format?

How receptive are "unicorn" companies in Greater China and Southeast Asia to the SPAC as an attractive path to public status and growth capital?

and to the SPAC as an attractive path to public status and growth capital? What unique challenges do Asian targets present regarding due diligence, "SPAC-readiness," internal controls, investor communications, and governance?

How can sponsors add value beyond capital injection and craft winning partnerships with management teams?

About MBP

Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (MBP) offers specialized audit and advisory services to support SPAC sponsors and SPAC targets in Asia. MBP and our parent company, Marcum LLP, have been involved in more SPAC transactions than any other audit firm, and we are the only audit firm to have a dedicated SPAC team. MBP performs all audits for Marcum in Greater China, and MBP is a top-five auditor for Chinese companies listed in the U.S.

Our dedicated SPAC team has worked with SPAC sponsors, underwriters, and targets. We draw on wide-ranging experience with both the initial public offerings and subsequent business transactions consummated by such companies. MBP has designed our audit platform to deliver technical expertise, efficiency, and urgency required by SPAC IPOs. And we can provide high-quality, PCAOB-compliant audits for private Asian companies that are contemplating entering a SPAC merger. Learn more at www.marcumbp.com

