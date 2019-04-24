MBP Solutions Achieved 2 New Sustainability Certifications

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2019 MBP Solutions obtained chain of custody certifications, COC for the two sustainability standards for fish oil, MSC and IFFO-RS, which allows MBP to meet the highest requirements in the aquafeed industry for ASC, BAP as well as Global G.A.P. certified feed plants.

MBP certifications

MBP's business is based on long term cooperation agreements with manufacturing industries. This is a good platform to build sustainable and reliable supply agreements with the feed industry that requires a long term supply. MBP has developed a highly competent group of employees focusing on the feed products and customers. Industry experience and solid university feed educations ensure that our customers see MBP as a serious and reliable partner. MBP has infrastructure in the form of dedicated feed tanks, operational people as well as our in-house laboratory that allows MBP to meet customer's requirements for delivery on time and on specifications. MBP believes in documentation, sustainability and transparency. We see that this is a commitment, which matches the expectation of both our customers and our suppliers.

MBP Solutions fully embraces applicable existing standards through certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and GMP+. Obtaining COC certifications for MSC and IFFO-RS is a vital part of adding value to our fish oils and meeting the demands for sustainability both today and in the future. By taking this step MBP Solutions strives to continue to lead the way in terms of sustainability as was highlighted in a report from the UN Global Compact Communication of Progress earlier this year. MBP Solutions has also aligned corporate goals with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs and elaborated upon an action plan to embrace corporate sustainability guided by the UN Global Compact Management Model.

MBP is actively engaged in recycling and contributes to the circular economy. MBP is selling in more than 50 countries and has offices in nine different countries including Switzerland, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK and the United States.

