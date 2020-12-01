MBP Solutions Redefines its Corporate Purpose and Core Values, with the Help of its Employees, to Help Guide the Next Phase of Business Growth

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBP Solutions - the pioneering and rapidly-growing international provider of biological by-product solutions - has redefined its corporate purpose and core values as it prepares for further growth and expansion into 2021 and beyond.

The business has grown steadily since it was first established in 1999 in Denmark and is now active across 5 continents and more than 50 countries. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic the company has seen significant growth throughout 2020 as more and more industries wake up to the importance of adopting more sustainable business practices and the need to reduce their impact on the environment.

"We are entering a period of dramatic growth over the next few years and we felt it was important to set out a core set of guiding principles to steer us all as we move forwards," said Helen Sainsbury, Chief Executive Officer of MBP Solutions.

"Our leadership team believe passionately in the importance and benefit of being a 'purpose-driven enterprise'. Having a strong and clear sense of purpose; setting out where we want to get to in the future; and explaining what we value most in terms of how we all want to work together in this business is - we believe - an essential part of the growth plan for MBP Solutions."

The leadership team sought feedback from all employees, including: how they described what the business does; what values were most important to them; and what they found most motivating about the business. This feedback was used to define and answer four purpose-related key questions and five core values for the business going forwards.

"This was a process of evolution not revolution. As a result of doing this work, we now have in place a set of strong and very simple messages that are built on everything that this business has done to-date. We have a diverse and genuinely international workforce and doing this work will help us all to develop and maintain a strong culture; a shared sense of identity; and to maintain our focus on what matters to us all," commented Helen Sainsbury.

"As we go forwards into 2021, we will use these simple statements in all aspects of our business. We are already using them to guide our latest strategic planning and business development activity; they will help support our on-going adoption of LEAN working practices; we will incorporate them into our HR policies and procedures; and use them in our marketing and communications activity. They will be a reference point and reminder for all of us in MBP Solutions about how we want to work together, where we are heading and how we will get there," she concluded.

Details of MBP Solutions' four key statements and five core values referred to in this announcement are available on MBP website: https://www.mbpsolutions.com/about-us/

