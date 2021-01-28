MBS Advisors 2020 Year In Review

FLORENCE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the obvious challenges in 2020, MBS Advisors wrapped up another record year. MBS completed eight plastics-related M&A transactions in 2020, including two of the largest deals in company history.

Transactions include:

February 2020 – Santa Fe Springs, CA – RD Rubber Technology Corporation, a manufacturer of tight tolerance molded rubber and LSR components, was acquired by California-based Engineered Polymer Industries, Inc. MBS advised RD Rubber.

August 2020 – Inman, SC – Tool Technology Corporation, an injection molding and metal machining company that makes parts for outdoor recreation and consumer products, was acquired by Orchard Creek Capital. MBS advised Tool Technology.

August 2020 – Orchard Park, NY – Polymer Conversions Inc., a full-service medical device contract manufacturer that specializes in complex thermoplastic injection molding, LSR molding, and mold making, was acquired by Medbio LLC of Grand Rapids, MI. MBS advised Polymer Conversions.

November 2020 – Fairview, PA – X-Cell Tool & Mold, Inc., a leading manufacturer of close-tolerance and multi-cavity plastic injection molds primarily for the medical industry, was acquired by SyBridge Technologies of Southfield, MI. MBS advised X-Cell.

December 2020 – Lancaster, MA – Built-Rite Tool & Die, Inc., a manufacturer of custom plastic and rubber injection molded parts, machined components, tooling, and advanced assemblies, was acquired by Beacon Manufacturing Group in partnership with Akoya Capital, LLC, Trinity Private Equity Group, and NewSpring Capital. MBS advised Built-Rite.

December 2020 – California – A full-service injection molding company, mold maker, and machine shop for the life science and medical device industry was acquired by a medical device manufacturer that specializes in injection molding, extrusion, and product design. Details of the transaction remain confidential presently.

December 2020 – Menlo Park, CA – Stack Plastics, a custom injection molder serving the medical and healthcare markets, was acquired by Springboard Manufacturing Solutions, a portfolio company of HC Private Investments. MBS advised Stack Plastics.

December 2020 – Ramos Arizpe, Mexico – Injection molder Revere Plastics Systems purchased Rochester, N.Y.-based Alliance Precision Plastics Corp.'s Mexican plastic injection molding operation near Saltillo, Mexico. MBS advised Alliance Precision.

MBS Advisors provides investment banking, M&A advisory, recruiting, and specialty consulting services for injection molders, plastics processors, and other engineered component manufacturers throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

