MBS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ADN, GKIDS, AND MUSE, ANNOUNCE THE THEATRICAL GLOBAL PREMIERE FOR UPCOMING ANIME SERIES, DAN DA DAN

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc. announced in partnership with ADN, GKIDS, and MUSE, a global theatrical premiere beginning on August 31, outside of Japan, for its highly anticipated anime series DAN DA DAN.

The theatrical poster for DAN DA DAN, featuring the leads, Momo and Okarun, and many of the paranormal creatures they'll encounter. ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

Based on the popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, DAN DA DAN is an action-packed love letter to sci-fi and horror with the heart of a ruthlessly funny teen rom-com. The upcoming series is brought to life by Science SARU, the same innovative studio behind such hits as "DEVILMAN crybaby", "INU-OH", "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off", and more. The global theatrical premiere of DAN DA DAN, released under the moniker DAN DA DAN: First Encounter will feature the first three episodes of the series. The premiere will also feature an exclusive interview with Yukinobu Tatsu and Shihei Lin, the author and editor of the original manga, Fuga Yamashiro, Director of the upcoming anime series, and Shion Wakayama and Natsuki Hanae, voice actors for the leads Momo and Okarun respectively.

"When making this series into an anime, I incorporated playful and visually stunning techniques unique to video to create a very fun structure for the series. I believe you will enjoy it in a slightly different way from the manga and I hope you have a good time at the theatrical release!", said Fuga Yamashiro.

Global Theatrical Release

Commemorating the launch of the new TV animation series scheduled for October, the theatrical premiere of DAN DA DAN: First Encounter begins with screenings in Asia on August 31, in Europe on September 7, in North America on September 13, and the global rollout will expand to over 50 countries and regions, including Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa through mid-September.

Scheduled cities include hubs like New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Bangkok with further release details to be announced in collaboration with the theatrical premiere partners in each region.

"DAN DA DAN is a truly wonderful anime born from the combination of fantastic original work and the dedication of a talented creative team. We are thrilled to be able to bring this work to you a little earlier through this special theatrical release, thanks to the cooperation of many supporters. We are confident that you will enjoy it. Look forward to it!", said Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc. producer Hiroshi Kamei.

ABOUT DAN DA DAN:

DAN DA DAN is a popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, serialized in Shueisha's manga magazine application "Shonen Jump Plus" (updated every Tuesday), with a total circulation of 3.2 million copies and over 370 million views.

DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult freak. The two of them start talking after Momo rescues Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts.

To make the mutual deniers believe in each other, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital known for its UFO sightings, and Okarun goes to a tunnel that is said to be haunted. In each place, they encounter overwhelming paranormal activity that transcends comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to challenge the paranormal forces! Their fateful love begins as well!?

The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

Original Work: Yukinobu Tatsu

(Serialized in "Shonen Jump Plus" BY SHUEISHA)

Director: Fuga Yamashiro

Script: Hiroshi Seko

Music: kensuke ushio

Character Design: Naoyuki Onda

Creature Design: Yoshimichi Kameda

Color Design: Satoshi Hashimoto

Art Director: Junichi Higashi

Compositing Director: Kazuto Izumita

Editor: Kiyoshi Hirose

Sound Director: Eriko Kimura

Animation Production: Science SARU

Opening Theme Song: Creepy Nuts "Otonoke"

Shion Wakayama as "Momo"

Natsuki Hanae as "Okarun"

Nana Mizuki as "Seiko"

Ayane Sakura as "Aira"

Kaito Ishikawa as "Jiji"

Kazuya Nakai as "Serpoians"

Mayumi Tanaka as "Turbo Granny"

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

For Asia

Muse Communication

Founded in 1992, Muse Communication has over 30 years of expertise in the anime IP industry, collaborating with more than 60 IP providers. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including film & video distribution, licensing, merchandising, and marketing. Muse's distribution network spans both international and local platforms, reaching over 40 countries. In Asia, Muse works with 60 partner platforms and connects with 30 million social media subscribers, solidifying its strong market presence in the region.

For Europe and French-speaking Africa

Animation Digital Network

ADN (Animation Digital Network) is a platform dedicated to video-on-demand animation. Launched in 2013, the VOD service now offers a varied selection of Japanese series, classic titles, films, short films, non-Japanese animation series and series for younger audiences. Thanks to programmes available H+1 after their broadcast in Japan, ADN subscribers can comfortably and legally discover the best of Japanese pop culture in real time, available in original and/or dubbed versions. ADN supports creation by co-producing new original series.

For North America, Latin America, Australia & New Zealand

GKIDS

GKIDS is the Academy Award-winning producer and distributor of artist-driven and award-winning animation from around the world. After an astounding 13 Best Animated Feature nominations, the company took home the Oscar in 2024 for Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's acclaimed feature, The Boy and the Heron. The company's previous nominations include The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, The Breadwinner in 2018, Mirai in 2019, Wolfwalkers in 2021, and The Boy and the Heron in 2024. For more than a decade, GKIDS' influence on cinema has redefined the perception of animation as an artistic medium on par with live-action film through its stewardship of the Studio Ghibli catalog and by introducing American audiences to the critically-acclaimed films of other master filmmakers from around the world such as Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai, Belle), Tomm Moore (The Secret of Kells, Wolfwalkers), Benjamin Renner (Ernest & Celestine), Makoto Shinkai (Weathering With You), Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), Alberto Vázquez (Unicorn Wars) and Masaaki Yuasa (Inu-Oh, The Night is Short, Walk on Girl), among countless others. Also, GKIDS is the founder and host of ANIMATION IS FILM, the annual LA-based film festival which embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form, and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of the medium to its fullest range of artistic expressions.

About MBS

Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc., (MBS) is known as a pioneer in the Japanese broadcasting industry. Tracing back through history, MBS was one of the first commercial radio stations in Japan, starting its first radio broadcasts in 1951 and later beginning terrestrial television broadcasting in 1959. MBS has its head office in Osaka, which is the business center of Kansai, the western part of Japan, with new emerging businesses and innovative ideas. For anime, MBS has been co-producing and broadcasting for more than half a century. The broadcaster is the TV home to numerous global hit anime franchises like "Attack on Titan," "Full Metal Alchemist" and "Jujutsu Kaisen." In addition to co-producing those and many other series, MBS was a co-producer of "Akira," seen as one of the most influential anime films of all time. https://www.mbs.jp/english/

About Science SARU

Science SARU is an animation production company committed to nurturing new talent and implementing cutting-edge creative technology; the company has produced projects across different mediums, including for television, film, and streaming. Some of Science SARU's best-known works include Lu Over the Wall (which won the Annecy International Film Festival's Cristal Award for Best Feature Film), The Night is Short, Walk On Girl, DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Inu-Oh, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. SARU's future releases include Naoko Yamada's new feature film, The Colors Within, which competed at the 2024 Annecy International Film Festival and will be theatrically released in Japan on August 30th, 2024, Garden of Remembrance (2024), as well as the TV anime The Ghost In The Shell, planned for broadcast in 2026. https://www.sciencesaru.com/english

SOURCE Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc.