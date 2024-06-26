MBUU Deadline: Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Malibu Boats, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) between November 4, 2022 and April 11, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 28, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Malibu Boats securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Malibu Boats class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24654 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 28, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Malibu Boats engaged in an "elaborate scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen [Tommy's Boats ("Tommy's")] dealerships"; (2) as a result, Malibu Boats artificially inflated Malibu Boats' sales performance, market share, and stock value; (3) Malibu Boats was withholding certain incentives and rebates from its dealers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Malibu Boats faced substantial risk of litigation from one of its top dealers, Tommy's; (5) Malibu Boats' Chief Executive Officer departed due to this role in this scheme; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Malibu Boats' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

