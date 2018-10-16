MBuy EMP Wins Gold for Datorama Limitless 2018 Best Innovation Award

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MBuy, the leading media planning and buying applied-technology service company, took top honor at Datorama's annual Limitless Conference, being awarded Gold for "2018 Best Innovation Award" for work on its Everychannel Management Platform. This is Datorama's flagship recognition for the person, team, and organization that has elevated above the rest to deliver next-generation thinking and solutions to their marketing organization.

MBuy won the award for its innovation with the Everychannel Management Platform (EMP), which stems from a need to improve media accountability and effectiveness for marketers – a recent Forbes study concluded that 89 percent of marketers feel unable to quantify ROI from data and analytics.

MBuy's EMP combats this issue by consolidating complex and disparate data sources into a single real-time cross-channel media performance and measurement view, with additional recommendation algorithms that push live changes to buying platforms. This enables marketers to see which on-line and off-line channels are most effective, view how media investment is ultimately impacting organizational bottom line, and be able to take immediate action both through in-flight optimization and higher-level strategic decisioning.

"Here at MBuy we were bothered by the fact that the world will have self-driving cars before self-driving campaigns. So we set out to do what no one thought was possible," says Alan Lemery, VP, Data Science & Product. Neha Misra, SVP, Data Science & Product, adds, "Through our abilities to interpret and design data and technology together, combined with MBuy's deep understanding of audience, media, and business economics - we took the EMP beyond data consolidation and dashboards to instead create a true command center for the modern, accountable, and transformative marketer."

"Measurement of ROAS has long been accepted as an inexact science – but here at MBuy, we don't believe that, and our EMP proves that measurement can be science", says Ryan Saurer, EVP, General Manager of MBuy. "MBuy winning not only validates everything we believe, but speaks to what we are capable of. I couldn't be prouder of the team and the work we have done, and I'm so excited about what we can deliver to our clients both now and in the future."

