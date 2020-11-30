MBX Debuts Reference Platforms for Mixed Reality Deployments

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBX Systems, a manufacturer of purpose-built and deployment-ready hardware devices for technology companies, today unveiled a line of portable and rackmount reference platforms optimized to deliver next-generation fidelity and performance for mixed reality applications. The new MBX Varion® systems are sized to support a variety of training needs, utilize the newest NVIDIA GPUs and Intel CPUs to push the boundaries of image generation and execution speed, and seamlessly connect to the market-leading head-mounted displays.

Building on MBX's expertise in engineering and manufacturing hardware for military and civilian training and simulation use cases, the new pre-built, pre-engineered platforms enable turnkey deployments for immersive flight, vehicle, weapons and medical training systems. Benefits include:

A choice of cube, mid-tower and 4U form factors (Varion® G1-MDT3, Varion® G1-MDT4 and Varion® G1-MT8, respectively) offering a range of storage capacities for different use cases as well as support for training environments ranging from remote ad hoc classrooms to large training facilities

(Varion® G1-MDT3, Varion® G1-MDT4 and Varion® G1-MT8, respectively) offering a range of storage capacities for different use cases as well as support for training environments ranging from remote ad hoc classrooms to large training facilities Cutting-edge rendering with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 30 Series of GPUs , with reports of up to a 25% performance improvement on rasterization-based applications, 45% improvement on ray tracing applications, and 30% improvement in hybrid rasterization/ray tracing applications that can produce more accurate rendering of complex light conditions

, with reports of up to a 25% performance improvement on rasterization-based applications, 45% improvement on ray tracing applications, and 30% improvement in hybrid rasterization/ray tracing applications that can produce more accurate rendering of complex light conditions Improved immersive experiences with Intel® Z490 chipsets and 10 th Generation Intel Core™ processors, Thunderbolt 3™, PCIe 4.0, and DDR4 memory

Thunderbolt 3™, PCIe 4.0, and DDR4 memory Thunderbolt and USB ports for connectivity to Varjo™, Valve Index and other industry-leading head-mounted displays

for connectivity to Varjo™, Valve Index and other industry-leading head-mounted displays Optional customization to integrate the ideal component combination for the customer's specific mixed reality use case

MBX also offers the industry's most extensive portfolio of value-added engineering and hardware management services, including the ability to:

Provide government-compliant component sourcing to meet the requirements of Section 889 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation prohibiting the use of telecommunications products from banned Chinese technology or surveillance companies

to meet the requirements of Section 889 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation prohibiting the use of telecommunications products from banned Chinese technology or surveillance companies Supply environmental testing for temperature, noise and shock/vibration to fit the use case

to fit the use case Customize headsets with components from select partners, such as camera brackets and headphones, in order to bring real-world clarity to the simulated setting

with components from select partners, such as camera brackets and headphones, in order to bring real-world clarity to the simulated setting Ensure hardware longevity and timely platform refreshes with platform engineering using manufacturers' component roadmaps, advance component purchase services to ensure availability, and point-and-click access to EOL dates for all components in MBX Hatch™, a proprietary toolset offering industry-first 24/7/365 visibility of real-time engineering, manufacturing and supply chain information

MBX will be exhibiting its mixed reality reference platforms at vIITSEC 2020 from Nov. 30-Dec. 4. Full details about MBX's mixed reality reference architectures are available at https://www.mbx.com/mixed-reality/

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems provides purpose-built and deployment-ready hardware platforms on a foundation of customized services and interactive software tools for technology companies that deliver complex products as integrated hardware/software solutions. Building on 25 years of experience and product deployments in 155 countries, the MBX ecosystem features MBX Hatch™, the industry's most advanced toolset for orchestrating data and action. Advanced features such as configurable products, work in progress tracking, and engineering change management provide customers with clear hardware traceability and enable better product decisions. Hardware solutions are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified facilities using the award-winning Forge™ infrastructure developed by MBX to automate customers' high variability manufacturing requirements for faster time to market. For more information, visit www.mbx.com .

