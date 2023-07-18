MBX Expands Edge AI Hardware Portfolio with NVIDIA IGX Orin Platform

Six Other New Systems for Industrial and Medical Edge AI Workloads Also Added to Optio Series

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading custom hardware designer and integrator MBX Systems , recently acquired as the Engineered Solutions group of AHEAD, today announced eight new AI platforms for industrial and medical AI applications, including two high-performance systems powered by the new NVIDIA® IGX Orin™ platform. Software developers and IT solution providers developing applications with IGX Orin will have a choice of 2U and 4U form factors that can be deployed as edge rackmount servers, network attached workstations, or embedded systems within machines and devices, along with a range of sensor counts and compute power.

The expanded Optio series also includes two unique all-in-one AI systems with built-in inferencing powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™ for medical inferencing without a separate monitor, plus two new and two previously announced embedded platforms designed with either NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin or Jetson Orin NX™ to meet disparate edge AI needs.

With this range of system AI accelerators and form factors, the Optio portfolio offers the market's most comprehensive selection of hardware building blocks for edge AI applications in the industrial and medical sectors. Use cases include robotic equipment operations, quality control and other industrial automation applications; security and safety, including video-based analytics and patient monitoring; and clinical AI devices for purposes such as diagnostic imaging, surgical robotics, and genomics.

Two new platforms feature NVIDIA IGX Orin architecture and include the ability to connect multiple high-speed sensors and streams for on-device analytics, as well as support for standard enterprise requirements such as bare-metal manageability and standard Linux distributions by leading Linux providers. These platforms are:

Optio L100 and L150 powered by NVIDIA IGX Orin for complex edge AI requirements – These 2U and 4U server platforms leverage NVIDIA's most advanced edge AI computing platform, featuring 275 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance, and include an NVIDIA Connect-X®-7 smart network interface card for high-speed network connectivity at up to 100 gigabits per second (Gb/s), precision timing, and advanced security. Both platforms incorporate 12-core Arm Cortex processors, BMC manageability, 64 GB 256-Bit LPDDR5 memory, and integrated 2048-core 64 Tensor Core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, plus variable PCIe slots, I/O expansion, and power supply.

Six new platforms are based on a range of the new NVIDIA Jetson Orin generation of high-performance, low-power solutions, and run Ubuntu Linux with the NVIDIA Jetpack SDK. These platforms are:

Optio S100 and S150 powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX for mid-level edge AI requirements – These compact embedded platforms offer an 8-core Arm processor, a choice of 8 or 16 GB memory, the ability to connect multiple sensors and streams, and use only 10-30 watts of power in a 7.09" x 5.35" x 2.41" form factor.

Optio M100 and M150 powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin for high-performance edge AI requirements – These systems offer more power and memory than the S Series in the same compact form factor, while achieving 6x AI performance over the previous-generation AGX Xavier. Users have a choice of 8-core or 12-core Arm processors and 32 or 64 GB memory, plus multi-standard video encoder (NVENC) and decoder (NVDEC), and a JPEG processing block (NVJPEG).

Optio A100 and A150 medical-grade all-in-one AI/display systems with on-board AI inferencing – These 22" and 24" full HD capacitive multi-touch medical-grade displays deliver the AI inferencing capabilities of NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin. Both have a wide 178° viewing angle and an IP65-rated front with the highest level of dust and water protection.

MBX also provides full AI application integration services as well as the market's most robust hardware lifecycle management capabilities through Hatch proprietary software. Hatch enables full visibility to consolidated product data including component lifecycles, harvested asset data, real-time shipment status, and other vital information in a single platform that dramatically simplifies hardware program oversight.

For comprehensive data sheets on the Optio platforms, email [email protected] .

