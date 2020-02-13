MBX Expands Hardware Manufacturing Services, Promotes Chris Tucker to CEO

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBX Systems, a manufacturer of purpose-built and COTS connected hardware devices for OEMs, ISVs and service providers, logged strong growth in 2019 with an expanded channel program, new reference platforms, a broadened vertical focus, and industry-first tools that streamline hardware program management for customers. The company has promoted Chris Tucker to CEO to continue spearheading that growth, following roles that have included Director of Business Development, Vice President of Customer Engagement and most recently President.

MBX also promoted Carl Nothnagel from Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer and Dean Thuente from Director of Account Management to Director of Channel Engagement. Both are new positions designed to help the company drive and support new business generated by its ongoing services expansion.

MBX specializes in engineering, manufacturing, fulfillment and support of connected hardware devices used in industries with high variability requirements and demanding computational and processing needs. Key 2019 achievements included:

A strengthened channel program with key strategic partnerships including Dell OEM, a relationship that enables MBX customers with global deployment needs to take advantage of Dell OEM's built-in global certifications and extensive worldwide support network.

Industry-first real-time visibility into manufacturing and shipment status at select channel partners' factories through integration with the proprietary MBX Hatch™ manufacturing orchestration and supply chain management platform.

through integration with the proprietary MBX Hatch™ manufacturing orchestration and supply chain management platform. New Varion™ reference platforms for the simulation and training industry, including an ultra-small semi-rugged portable form factor with industry-first NVIDIA ® Quadro ® GPU multi-display synchronization and easy-carry features. These platforms leverage MBX's engineering and manufacturing expertise to accelerate time to market for new customer projects by providing base hardware that can be customized for different project requirements using pre-tested CPU, memory, video card and storage drive configurations.

A 45% year-over-year increase in new customers as well as an expanded footprint in target vertical markets including video streaming and production, surveillance, military simulation and training, medical/healthcare and high-performance computing.

"Our 2019 performance testifies to our ability to design and execute extremely complex builds, handle all logistics including global shipments and compliance, and develop innovative solutions that improve the way customers manage their hardware program," Tucker said. "Our Hatch software gives customers more supply chain transparency and one-stop engineering controls than any other offering in our space. Our industry is ready for a new approach to hardware management, and we are providing it."

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems provides purpose-built and COTS connected hardware devices backed by an extensive software and services ecosystem for technology companies that deliver complex products on turnkey hardware, providing customized support for each customer's unique requirements. The MBX ecosystem features an interactive toolset called MBX Hatch™ to orchestrate data and action. Advanced features such as configurable products, work in progress tracking, and engineering change management provide customers with clear hardware traceability and enable better product decisions. Hardware solutions are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities using the award-winning Forge™ infrastructure developed by MBX to automate customers' high variability manufacturing requirements for faster time to market. For more information, visit www.mbx.com .

