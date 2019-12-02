MBX Introduces Portable Image Generator Platform at I/ITSEC 2019

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the I/ITSEC (Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education) conference that opens in Orlando today, COTS and purpose-built hardware manufacturer MBX Systems will showcase four new reference platforms for deployment of simulation and training applications, including an ultra-small semi-rugged portable form factor with industry-first NVIDIA® Quadro® GPU multi-display synchronization and easy-carry features.

The new Varion™ platforms expand on MBX's engineering and manufacturing expertise in the simulation and training sector. MBX-architected solutions for this market range from integrated full-rack and multi-rack systems configured to order for each customer deployment to Aechelon's pC-NOVA™ Nucleus Image Generator, the first system to pack eight channels of pilot-training-quality graphics into a 4U rack space. The unit was developed in collaboration with NVIDIA to meet the needs of the U.S. Navy for portable Deployable Mission Readiness Trainers that can be relocated to virtually any location in the world on a moment's notice.

MBX's new commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions accelerate time to market for new customer projects by providing base hardware that can be customized for different project requirements using pre-tested CPU, memory, video card and storage drive configurations. They can be used for gaming, video production and other high-fidelity graphics applications as well as for simulation and training.

The Varion P1 Ultra-Small Portable reference platform can be used as a standalone image generator, host and image generator, or workstation. It:

Is the first ultra-small portable IG system with a sync card slot enabling multiple displays to be synchronized without any latency

Is the first with a bezel that doubles as a handle for hand-carrying

Supports the latest NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards for extreme high-fidelity simulation

Supports the Quadro Sync II when paired with Quadro GPUs

Supports 1x 3.5" internal or 2x 2.5" hot-swap SATA/SSD drive bays

Combines a host and image generator into one portable system for on-the-go desktop simulation, content development and more

Can be mounted on a simulator for non-portable use or paired with an optional rugged case for on-the-go protection

Is operational in extreme temperatures up to 40C

The Varion 1U, 2U and 4U Rackmount Host/Image Generator reference platforms also support the latest NVIDIA and AMD cards and provide optional connectivity among multiple displays by supporting the pairing of Quadro Sync II cards with Quadro GPUs. Both the 2U and the 4U platforms can function as host or image generators or as combo units.

Every project is facilitated with special features in MBX Hatch ™, the company's proprietary cloud-based management toolset, enabling customers to consolidate all activities for that project into a single location within the Hatch interface. All related attachments, discussions, BOMs, assets, photos, orders, new quotes and other details can be tagged for filing in the relevant program for easy access.

Hatch also provides extensive tools for tracking orders, work-in-progress, inventory, shipments and other status information in real-time, including in-transit and delivery status, plus exclusive interactive engineering control features that support complex hardware workflows. That includes the ability to maintain all hardware platform engineering changes and approvals within Hatch, enabling users to trace every change description, due date, status, review and approval for all open and closed change orders. These and other features eliminate the use of spreadsheets, emails and third-party applications, helping simplify oversight and reduce administrative costs.

Detailed information on the new MBX reference platforms is available at https://www.mbx.com/industries/simulation-training-server/

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems provides purpose-built and COTS computing solutions backed by an extensive software and services ecosystem for technology companies that deliver complex products on turnkey hardware, providing customized support for each customer's unique requirements. The MBX ecosystem features an interactive toolset called MBX Hatch™ to orchestrate data and action. Advanced features such as configurable products, work in progress tracking, and engineering change management provide customers with clear hardware traceability and enable better product decisions. Hardware solutions are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities using the award-winning Forge™ infrastructure developed by MBX to automate customers' high variability manufacturing requirements for faster time to market. For more information, visit www.mbx.com .

SOURCE MBX Systems

Related Links

http://www.mbx.com

