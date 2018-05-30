MBX Systems Promotes Chris Tucker to President

The transition comes as MBX continues to grow its vertical markets, introduce new software tools, and expand unique engineering, fulfillment and support services that simplify customer management of their hardware programs. Recent expansions to the company's portfolio include multi-rack deployments as well as the launch of MBX HatchTM, a software toolset that brings the entire process of managing a hardware program into a single user interface, providing advanced support for high variability needs and other tools not available from other suppliers.

"MBX is transforming the role of a manufacturing partner. Our vision is to deliver a unique platform of services and software to advanced technology companies deploying hardware-based solutions," Tucker said. "With an experienced executive team alongside me as well as our customer-centric corporate culture, we will continue to adapt to new market trends, solve increasingly complex problems for our customers, and ultimately provide more customer value than anyone else in our space."

Tucker joined MBX in 2007, moving into the Director of Business Development role in 2011 and the VP of Customer Engagement position in 2015. In that position he oversaw business development, account management and marketing to ensure that all customer touchpoints align to optimize the customer experience. Before joining MBX, he worked in sales management roles for several Chicago-area companies.

"Chris has been a critical member of both our customer-facing and executive management teams, and in both capacities has been instrumental in driving our business growth over the last decade," said MBX CEO Tom Crowley. "This new role reflects our confidence in his ability to help move the company into new markets, differentiate our services, and continue more than 20 years of growth and profitability."

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems provides hardware manufacturing programs backed by a platform of software, services and experts for software developers that deliver complex products on turnkey hardware. MBX customizes each hardware program for the customer's unique requirements and provides an interactive software management toolset called MBX Hatch with advanced features such as configurable products and engineering change management that enable better product decisions as well as clear traceability and accountability. Systems are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities using the award-winning ForgeTM infrastructure developed by MBX to automate customers' high variability manufacturing requirements for faster time to market and industry-leading quality. For more information, visit www.mbx.com.

