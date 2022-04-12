MBX to Fast-Track Next-Gen Medical AI Platforms with NVIDIA

Helps Developers Using NVIDIA Clara Holoscan MGX to Advance Software-Defined AI Medical Instrument Capabilities

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MD&M West Booth #1259 -- MBX Systems, a specialized hardware designer and integrator, announced today that it is working with the NVIDIA Clara Holoscan MGX AI computing platform to streamline the development of next-generation AI-defined medical instrument solutions. Medical technology developers using the NVIDIA platform can deploy their solutions on MBX's embedded and edge hardware building blocks to eliminate costly and time-consuming custom hardware development.

Clara Holoscan MGX is an AI computing platform for commercial medical devices that require high-performance, low-latency AI capabilities. The platform can help medical technology developers reduce development time as well as certification time and effort. It also provides long-term whole-stack software support and long-lifecycle support for NVIDIA hardware components, reducing the need for costly hardware updates for obsolete components while also ensuring the software is regularly updated with bug fixes and security vulnerability patches.

MBX's portfolio of pre-designed, modular hardware AI/ML building blocks extends these benefits by dramatically reducing costs and time to market for developers needing turnkey mobile computer vision solutions, embedded AI systems and server-based AI solutions. Options include:

The industry-first Kori™ modular medical cart platform for AI/computer vision applications providing a choice of workstations, cameras and peripherals for different use cases, eliminating the need for software companies to spend more than a year and $100,000+ for custom hardware design, engineering and mold injection

providing a choice of workstations, cameras and peripherals for different use cases, eliminating the need for software companies to spend more than a year and $100,000+ for custom hardware design, engineering and mold injection Pre-configured, tested and certified MBX Varion® reference platforms optimized for edge-based medical AI inferencing applications not needing cameras or those leveraging existing speaker/camera installations, with a choice of four form factors designed for deployment as edge servers, edge devices or embedded systems

As a trusted member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, MBX can offer expert guidance to medical technology developers to deliver complete pre-validated and pre-certified Clara Holoscan MGX-powered products to market quickly. MBX also pre-certifies its hardware platforms to IEC 60601-1 standards, which is crucial for meeting the stringent regulatory requirements of the medical device industry.

More information on MBX's platforms and services for medical applications is available at Medical | MBX Systems.

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems provides purpose-built and deployment-ready hardware platforms on a foundation of customized services and interactive software tools for technology companies that deliver complex products as integrated hardware/software solutions. Building on 25+ years of experience and product deployments in 175 countries, the MBX ecosystem features MBX Hatch™, the industry's most advanced toolset for orchestrating hardware program data and action. Hardware solutions are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified facilities using the award-winning Forge™ infrastructure developed by MBX to automate customers' high variability manufacturing requirements for faster time to market. For more information, visit www.mbx.com.

SOURCE MBX Systems