MBX Wins 2019 Channel Partner Award for Custom Hardware Solution

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom computing hardware manufacturer MBX Systems has been named the winner in the Brand Builder category of the inaugural Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Awards for a project enabling a video surveillance customer to quickly build market share against established vendors. The company received the award this month during the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

MBX's winning project involved developing a turnkey hardware deployment solution for a new video management software product designed for casinos, schools, hospitals, and police departments. The software initially required do-it-yourself installation and integration on commercial servers, adding setup time and overhead that limited sales opportunities.

To help improve the customer's go-to-market strategy, MBX engineered a custom Network Video Recorder (NVR) server that is delivered with the software pre-installed, configured to the specifications of each end customer's installation, and affordably priced to ensure competitive viability. The platform is:

Engineered with a white box server and custom components to achieve an optimal price-performance ratio compared to ready-made servers

Configurable in 60+ permutations from base units built to stock, supporting up to 126 cameras, up to 96 TB of video storage, and either Windows or Linux operating systems

Custom configured for each end customer with MBX Hatch ™, an industry-first software toolset that eliminates the need to spec each system component by component while also providing other exclusive engineering, order and inventory tracking features that streamline hardware program management

Managed end-to-end by MBX, enabling the customer to outsource hardware engineering, manufacturing, product lifecycle management, regulatory certifications, inventory management, fulfillment, and hardware support

The NVR solution has been instrumental in driving adoption of the customer's video management software, helping the customer exceed sales forecasts, increasing sales of security cameras connected to the system, and creating a strong software-related revenue stream that did not previously exist.

"We specialize in complex, high-variability hardware solutions that require extensive customization, advanced engineering and high-touch support," said MBX president Chris Tucker. "This award recognizes the challenges involved in executing this kind of hardware program, and the role we can play in helping ISVs and other customers build their brand by improving the user experience for the end customer."

The Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Awards, presented for the first time this year, recognize channel partners including agents, VARs, dealers, system integrators, managed service providers, consultants and other partner firms who deliver stellar business outcomes for their clients. Applicants submitted case studies of projects they had completed in the previous year. Submissions were judged by the Channel Partners editorial staff and members of the Channel Partners Advisory Board. A complete list of winners is posted at https://www.channelpartnersonline.com/gallery/excellence-in-digital-services-award-winners-named/

About MBX Systems

MBX Systems provides custom computing hardware manufacturing backed by an extensive software and services ecosystem for technology companies that deliver complex products on turnkey hardware, providing customized support for each customer's unique requirements. The MBX ecosystem features an interactive toolset called MBX Hatch™ to orchestrate data and action. Advanced features such as configurable products, work in progress tracking, and engineering change management provide customers with clear hardware traceability and enable better product decisions. Hardware solutions are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities using the award-winning Forge™ infrastructure developed by MBX to automate customers' high variability manufacturing requirements for faster time to market. For more information, visit www.mbx.com .

