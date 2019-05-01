MC Companies Brings Director of Philanthropy Lyn Marquis To Head The Sharing The Good Life Foundation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and TUCSON, Ariz., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Companies' Sharing the Good Life Foundation is a point of pride for the entire organization and central to company's vision. The Sharing the Good Life Foundation is an organization designed to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference where we live, work, learn and play.

This employee driven foundation doesn't just talk about opportunities but creates them. Every MC Companies employee is encouraged to find a way to give back through paid volunteer hours, paid time off donations, company sponsored events, and any other opportunity to connect with our local communities.



"The money we raise through the foundation goes straight back to the communities where we own and manage Real Estate," says Ken McElroy, Principal of MC Companies. "We feel this is the best way to make positive change where our residents, employees and business partners live."



In an effort to continue to grow the Sharing the Good Life Foundation and touch more lives, MC Companies is ecstatic to announce the addition of Lyn Marquis, Director of Philanthropy, to head the foundation.



Lyn Marquis is a powerhouse in the non-profit fundraising industry, and for over 20 years has worked with some of the biggest names in Arizona, including Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, Arizona State University Foundation, Arizona School For The Arts, and Elevate International, Inc.



"Our belief that giving back to our communities is an important part of who we are and what we do, so it feels natural that we put every effort into making The Good Life Foundation as successful as we can," says Lesley Brice, Partner and President of MC Residential LLC. "Hiring someone like Lyn Marquis means the foundation will get all of the attention it deserves, and we couldn't be more excited about it!"



About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.



