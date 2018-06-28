MC Companies' Newest Luxury Apartment Community, The Place at Riverwalk, To Incorporate Health And Wellness Initiatives Alongside A Ben's Bells Mural

Made from ceramic tiles and mirror, Ben's Bells Kindness Murals are created by local artists, students and community members. These Kindness Murals are vibrant representations of the mission of Ben's Bells – to inspire, educate and motivate people to realize the impact of intentional kindness, and to empower individuals to act with this awareness, thereby strengthening individuals, relationships and communities.

MC Companies continued their support of the Ben's Bells' Project as a sponsor of the project's annual Celebration Of Kindness Fundraiser held in May 2018. MC Companies will continue to support Ben's Bells because they believe in their mission and share the same values as a company and community leader.

"MC Companies has been a proud supporter of Ben's Bells and their mission to promote kindness. We love that they go into schools and teach ways to foster a gentler, more peaceful world. I believe in their efforts and I wanted our apartment community to mimic Ben's Bells' philosophy," says Patty McCallister, co-owner of MC Companies.

Going hand in hand with promoting a kind, luxury apartment community, The Place at Riverwalk will also be incorporating health and wellness initiatives. These initiatives include being a smoke-free community as well as having an open area available for wellness lectures and yoga/meditation classes.

The Place at Riverwalk, MC Companies' newest 210 unit luxury apartment community located at the corner of River and Craycroft, is under construction in the Villa Mesa neighborhood of East Tucson. First deliveries are expected to come available January 2019.

About MC Companies: MC Companies (http://www.mccompanies.com) is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

About Ben's Bells: The mission of Ben's Bells is to inspire, educate, and motivate people to realize the impact of intentional kindness, and to empower individuals to act according to that awareness, thereby strengthening ourselves, our relationships and our communities.

