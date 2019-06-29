MC Companies Ranks As Top Company To Work For In Arizona For Fourth Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AZCentral has announced the 2019 winners of the AZCentral Top Companies to Work for in Arizona with MC Residential Communities ranking as the 28th best mid-size company to work for in the state. This incredible honor marks the fourth consecutive year that MC Companies has made this prestigious list.

The AZCentral Top Companies award is not easy to win, largely due to the way Best Companies Group quantifies which companies are truly the best to work for. While 25% of scores come from company submissions, 75% of each companies score is derived directly from anonymous employee surveys that are offered to every employee. "In order to win this award, you can't just talk the talk, you have to walk the walk," says Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Residential Communities. "The employee surveys are what get you on this list, and it makes us ecstatic to know this is how our employees feel about working at MC."

The anonymous employee surveys that dictate whether or not Arizona companies make the cut center around 8 core focus areas:

Leadership and Planning Corporate Culture and Communications Role Satisfaction Work Environment Relationship with Supervisor Training, Development and Resources Pay and Benefits Overall Engagement

If you think your company has what it takes to make the 2020 list, you can register at the AZCentral Top Companies website. The competition is fierce, and you can bet on MC Companies gunning for their spot and fifth consecutive year of being ranked as one of the top companies to work for in Arizona.

About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

