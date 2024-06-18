M.C. Dean announces executive leadership promotions

SECURITY & ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS

"Under the leadership of Julaine Simmons, Eric Dean, and David Sealock our Security & Electronic Systems strategic business unit has more than doubled in size over the past four years," said Bill Dean, M.C. Dean chief executive officer. "They have expanded their portfolio of world-class enterprise customers, helping them tackle their most significant security challenges, and diversifying beyond security into audiovisual, RF systems, and information systems. They have scaled their organization by building teams of experts at the forefront of technology solutions and developing the next generation of operational leaders."

Julaine Simmons | Senior Vice President

Julaine Simmons oversees division operations, customer growth, and employee development to keep the company at the forefront of the security industry. She serves as a program executive for federal agencies and commercial sector customers. In her 13 years with M.C. Dean, she has helped expand relationships with top Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers, advancing M.C. Dean's mission critical capabilities. Simmons is an executive sponsor of Women at M.C. Dean , an affinity group, and serves on the board of directors for the Security Industry Association . She earned her Master's of Science in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech.

David Sealock | Senior Vice President

David Sealock has worked with the company for over 25 years, in seven different positions. Sealock is responsible for co-managing the cost development, financial management, program execution, and reporting for Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and large enterprise commercial contracts worldwide. With direct electronic security systems installation and maintenance experience on a wide range of projects, platforms, and multi-system configurations, he leads the continuing development and expansion of Security & Electronic Systems programs, teams, and offices worldwide. Sealock learned his Bachelor of Science in Design from Radford University.

Eric Dean | Chief Technology Officer, Senior Vice President

Eric Dean drives enterprise electronic security, cybersecurity, audio visual, and information technology systems design, deployment, and sustainment expertise for the company. He has more than 25 years of experience in networking, wireless, CCTV systems, and head end virtualization. Dean serves on multiple original equipment manufacturer (OEM) committees for new product development and is an active member of the Security Industry Association, responsible for driving innovative approaches to the security industry. Dean earned his Master's in Telecommunications from the University of Maryland.

CORPORATE LEADERSHIP

"As M.C. Dean continues to expand, we've tapped long-time executive Doug Cummins to assume an expanded leadership role as COO," said Bill Dean. "His leadership and willingness to take on critical corporate functions will enable us to scale."

Doug Cumins | Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Doug Cumins will provide oversight for a range of corporate shared services in addition to his current role as chief financial officer. Throughout his 38-year tenure, he realized it was critical to hire and retain talented, dedicated employees. This is a central theme in his leadership helping M.C. Dean ready the systems and people to handle service, capital, maintenance, and manufacturing projects, and to scale the firm to a $1.8 billion corporation serving enterprise federal and commercial customers worldwide. Cumins earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from James Madison University.

About M.C. Dean

M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence®. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation's most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company's capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 5,800 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.

