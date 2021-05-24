M.C. Dean announces second phase expansion in Caroline County

The center serves as the home to ModularMEP™, M.C. Dean's line of customizable, fully integrated, tested and secure modular electrical buildings, rooms, and assemblies shipped to project and construction sites across the United States. Expected to open in Fall 2021, the facility will increase ModularMEP™ production and manufacturing space to more than 300,000 square feet.

"We continue to invest significantly in our ModularMEP™ manufacturing capacity to deliver complex modular systems for customers' mission critical facilities where quality, safety, and speed to market are paramount," said Bill Dean, M.C. Dean chief executive officer. "We've already exceeded our growth projections, adding 150 new manufacturing jobs and doubling our under-roof production space in two years, as we scale to meet our customers' increased demand for offsite construction."

M.C. Dean began development of the manufacturing center in 2003, and opened in 2006. The company has made three rounds of investment at the site over the past 15 years with the support of Caroline County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Today, the 585-acre site is a cornerstone of the firm's strategic growth and a model for economic development in partnership with Caroline County.

"M.C. Dean has helped Caroline County become a technology employment center in the region, stimulating growth, while adding capital improvements that allow further development on the site," said Reginald Underwood, Chairman, Caroline County Board of Supervisors from the Reedy Church District. "Strategically located along the I-95 corridor between Washington, D.C. and Richmond, Caroline County is ideal for manufacturing, distribution, and data centers. Caroline County welcomes additional growth and development through technology investment."

