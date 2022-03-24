M.C. Dean launches Enterprise Security SaaS

TYSONS, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.C. Dean, a leader in cyber-physical solutions and systems integrator for enterprise-class security systems, today announced the launch of its Enterprise Security software as a service (SaaS) on AWS commercial and GovCloud.

"Our Enterprise Security SaaS offering provides integrated access control, intrusion detection, and video surveillance managed services with the ease, flexibility, and resiliency of the cloud," said Eric Dean, M.C. Dean chief technology officer.

M.C. Dean's fully managed Enterprise Security SaaS runs on high availability AWS Cloud with leading commercial-off-the-shelf security systems combined with 24x7x365 service monitoring and customer support. The service supports web-based and client software access with enterprise-level system integrations such as single sign-on and standard or custom options.

Flexible & Resilient: Benefit from cloud-enabled system self-restoration and managed database capabilities. Automated deployments can build and rebuild systems within seconds. Active directory integrations provide secure, seamless access. Take advantage of centralized support for low-cost, high-performance nationwide installation and maintenance.

Highly Secure: Enterprise Security SaaS is designed to meet FedRAMP, FICAM, and other industry requirements. Keep application data separate and secure while accelerating cybersecurity authorizations for commercial and government clients.

Time & Cost Effective: Replace costly CapEx with utility-based pricing and immediate availability. Streamline setup costs and timelines, while reducing the price per site and device.

Learn more about Enterprise Security SaaS, mcdean.com/enterprisesecurity-saas .

