MC Digital Realty and ARTERIA Networks Collaborate to Enable Connected Data Communities in Japan

Digital Realty's recent research highlights Japan's leading role at the forefront of the growth in data volumes in the Asia Pacific region, with data gravity intensity in the Tokyo metro expected to more than double annually through 2024. As a result of this data growth and rapid shift to always-on digital business, enterprises are redesigning their IT architectures to embrace a data-first approach to infrastructure.

MC Digital Realty's development in Japan reflects the need to enable this new approach in developing new communities centered around customers' most strategic asset: data. In January 2020, MCDR began construction of a key center of data exchange in the Tokyo II data center in the Inzai area of Chiba Prefecture and unveiled its connected campus @ Inzai development roadmap with plans to build a 100-megawatt campus by securing adjacent land for data center development.

In addition, ARTERIA Networks is strategically expanding its optical network in Inzai City, Chiba Prefecture, and announced its plan to build facilities for a dedicated fiber connection at MCDR's NRT 10 data center supporting a maximum capacity of 100 Gbps.

ARTERIA Networks, which benefits from strategic access to international submarine cable landing stations in the northern part of Ibaraki Prefecture and Minami-Boso area of Chiba Prefecture, and MCDR, which develops and operates data centers for leading global cloud providers and content providers, are collaborating to meet the growing data center demand of global cloud and content providers in the Inzai area. In addition, by harnessing the global coverage options provided by international submarine cables, the two companies are contributing to the expansion of digital business in the Inzai area.

"Customers in our NRT connected campus want an environment that allows them to process large volumes of global traffic," said Bampo Tezuka, Representative Director and CEO of MC Digital Realty. "By collaborating with ARTERIA Networks, we will provide data center solutions that can meet a wide range of customer needs including such significant traffic demand."

Robert Davidson, Senior Director of Network Strategy in Digital Realty Asia Pacific, added, "Beyond Japan, Digital Realty operates key centers of data exchange on PlatformDIGITAL® in major cities across Asia Pacific such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Melbourne. Once this new interconnection path to the nearby submarine cable landing station is deployed, customers who use our data centers cross-regionally will have high-speed, low-latency access to Digital Realty's global connected data community. As an alternative to the traditional network hub concentrations in the Tokyo metro area, we will provide new distributed network hub functions connecting Japan to the rest of the world."

Yasutoshi Kikuchi, Executive Officer and CTO of ARTERIA Networks, commented, "Our company has been building its own optical fiber network to respond to customer needs in a timely and flexible manner. Installation of our facilities in MCDR's NRT 10 data center is expected to generate synergies between the two companies and significantly enhance the value of Inzai. We aim to contribute to the growth of our customers' business by connecting NRT 10 to submarine cables that connect countries and major data centers in Tokyo."

Overview of Tokyo Daini Data Center (NRT 10 Data Center)

Location: Expected Completion: Total Floor Area: IT Load: Rack Capacity:

Inzai City, Chiba August 2021 37,850 m2 38 MW 4,760 Racks

About MC Digital Realty

MC Digital Realty, Inc. is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty in Japan. The joint venture offers customers access to facilities with high levels of reliability and security, stable power supply, cooling and other functionality. In addition, MC Digital Realty combines Mitsubishi Corporation's realty and IT-related knowledge with Digital Realty's community of global customers and expertise in delivering and operating data centers at large scale. MC Digital Realty provides a full-suite of data center operation services to address the global-standard requirements of its customers in Japan. For more information, please visit: https://www.mc-digitalrealty.com/en/

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ARTERIA Networks

Since its inception in 1997, ARTERIA Networks Corporation has developed a network business that utilizes the high-capacity optical fiber backbone and access line of its own to create a customized network environment tailored to corporate customers' needs; an internet business that provides proprietary high-speed, stable communications; and a condominium internet business that has the No. 1* share of the market in Japan. In the era of continual change, ARTERIA Networks aims to contribute to society as a "supple information and communications platform" by constantly responding to customer needs flexibly and quickly as a challenger and an innovator. // *1 MM Research Institute, Ltd., Market Share Survey of All-House Condominium ISPs (As of March 31, 2020)

https://www.arteria-net.com/en/

