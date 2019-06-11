SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the official opening of KIX11, the second facility on its Osaka connected campus. Development of the second Osaka data center was anchored by a multi-megawatt, multi-year agreement with a leading global cloud service provider for state-of-the-art capacity reached in November 2018, shortly following the grand opening of the first Osaka data center in May 2017. The facilities will be connected via dark fiber to subsequent phases of the Digital Osaka connected campus, bringing together critical data center, network, cloud and connectivity providers under a single, secure environment.

MC DIGITAL REALTY ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF NEW DATA CENTER IN OSAKA MC DIGITAL REALTY ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF NEW DATA CENTER IN OSAKA

"The completion of KIX11 marks another milestone in the growth of our platform in Japan and an important step towards realizing the enormous potential of our partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Our Osaka connected campus will provide institutional quality infrastructure solutions at the heart of this thriving economic region for both global and Japanese clients."

The four-story facility is reinforced with seismic isolation systems, spans over 23,000 square meters, and will deliver up to 28 megawatts of total IT capacity. MC Digital Realty now operates four data centers in Japan – two each in the Tokyo and Osaka metros – and owns strategic land holdings in Osaka that will support the development of up to 55 megawatts of additional IT capacity. Separately, MC Digital Realty recently announced it has closed on the acquisition of a five-acre land parcel in the Tokyo area to develop a new, 36-megawatt data center by 2021.

MC Digital Realty aims to serve the growing number of Japanese enterprises migrating their digital footprint from on-premise facilities to third-party service providers. The 50/50 partnership leverages Digital Realty's expertise in data center design, construction and industry-leading operational track record, along with Mitsubishi Corporation's extensive expertise in the Japanese real estate and IT industries.

"This is an exciting phase in the growth of the Digital Realty platform in Japan," said Mark Smith, Managing Director, Asia Pacific for Digital Realty. "Osaka is a thriving financial and colocation center, and a gateway for international exchanges. The expansion of our Osaka connected campus strengthens our global data center platform and enhances our ability to serve rapidly growing customer demand in the region."

"MC Digital Realty's investment in this state-of-the-art facility reflects our long-term commitment to the Japanese market," added MC Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer Koichi Takita. "IT outsourcing is still in the very early stages in Japan, and MC Digital Realty is uniquely well positioned to support the digital ambitions of Japanese enterprise customers as well as global clients seeking world-class data center solutions in the region."

The new Osaka data center is a carrier-neutral facility with multiple carriers on site, providing open access to the Digital Realty ecosystem. The facility has also adopted Secured by Design principles, offering customers a highly-secure location able to meet the growing demand for secure and reliable infrastructure.

Digital Realty is one of the world's largest owners, developers and operators of highly reliable data center facilities, and recently achieved "five nines" of uptime for the 12th consecutive year, surpassing 1.45 billion of operating minutes across more than 200 data centers worldwide. Within the Asia Pacific region, Digital Realty operates a network of industry-leading data centers located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,000 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. www.digitalrealty.com. Follow Digital Realty on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

About MC Digital Realty

MC Digital Realty, Inc. is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty. In addition to offering high levels of robustness and security, stable power supply, air conditioning and other functionality, MC Digital Realty combines Mitsubishi Corporation's realty and IT-related knowledge with Digital Realty's network of overseas customers and expertise in large-scale data center operations and delivery. MC Digital Realty provides data center operation services to satisfy the global-standard requirements of end users in Japan. https://www.mc-digitalrealty.com/en/

For Additional Information

Andrew P. Power

Chief Financial Officer

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

Investor Relations

John J. Stewart

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

investorrelations@digitalrealty.com

Media Inquiries

John Christiansen / Scott Lindlaw

Sard Verbinnen & Co.

(415) 618-8750

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the KIX11 data center, our security measures, our connected campuses and connectivity, our joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation, our plans in Japan, and the expected data center demand in Japan. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the following: reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending; decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates; increased competition or available supply of data center space; the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services; our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers; breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers; our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties; the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions; our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties; difficulties managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas; our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions; our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments; risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements; our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital; financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates; adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; our inability to manage our growth effectively; losses in excess of our insurance coverage; environmental liabilities and risks related to natural disasters; our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our Company; our failure to maintain our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes; our operating partnership's failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes; restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities; and changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty

Related Links

http://www.digitalrealtytrust.com

