MC Group Merges With Icon To Form One Of The Largest Brand Implementation Companies In The United States

MENTOR, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Group and Icon, two of the leading providers of brand implementation solutions in the United States, announced today that they have merged to form one of the largest and most well rounded organizations in the industry.

"This has been an exciting process as we are strategically combining two of the largest players in our industry," states Tim Eippert, MC Group's Chief Executive Officer. "Both MC Group and Icon have strong signage businesses at their core. We can expand on those complimentary capabilities while now offering MC's fast growing Energy Solutions products, including Lighting, to Icon customers and Icon's Construction and Refresh/Remodel products to MC's customers. It's a big win for our combined customer bases."

"This is an exciting day for Icon, our employees and our customers," noted Kurt Ripkey, Icon's President & CEO. "We have always respected MC Group, their team, and their products and services. Culturally we are also a great fit for one another which will make the integration of our organizations a success. Our combined talent, technology and industry expertise is game changing for our customers."

MC Group's location in Mentor, Ohio, will serve as the new corporate headquarters for the combined organization while Icon's headquarters in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, will be retained as a significant base of operations. The combined company will continue to operate under both brand names in the near term with plans to consolidate under one name in the future. Tim Eippert will serve as CEO, supported by Kurt Ripkey as President/CRO and Dave Walters as President/COO. The three executives bring with them nearly 100 years of combined industry leadership experience.

About MC Group

MC Group is one of the largest national providers of signage, lighting, electrical, and energy management solutions. Complete brand management services include program management, installation, repair, maintenance, energy saving retrofits, rollouts, and more.

Further details on MC Group can be found at www.themcgroup.com

About ICON

Icon is one of the nation's largest brand implementation companies, specializing in full-service signage manufacturing and installation services, sign and lighting maintenance services, specialty services and commercial retail construction solutions.

Further details on ICON can be found at www.iconid.com

