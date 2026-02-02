M.C. Layman Real Estate Services Announces Strategic Property Management Engagement with Keller Brothers and Keller Properties

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M.C. Layman Real Estate Services announced today a growing property management engagement with Keller Brothers and Keller Properties, underscoring their shared focus on operational excellence and long-term asset performance.

The engagement originated in October 2025 following Keller's acquisition of 411 Aviation Way, a 35,000-square-foot, Class A, multi-tenant office building in Frederick. At that time, M.C. Layman was selected to oversee full-service property management for the asset, which now serves as the Keller Brothers corporate headquarters.

Building on the success at Aviation Way, Keller broadened the scope of services include additional legacy properties located on Rosemont Avenue and Yukon Court. M.C. Layman will now provide comprehensive property management services across all three locations, encompassing daily operations, ﬁnancial reporting, capital planning, vendor coordination, and tenant relations.

"Keller looks for partners who share in our mission of passion and integrity that we bring to our business every day," said Phillip Keller, President and CEO of Keller Brothers. "M.C. Layman quickly demonstrated that they understand our expectations, and expanding their role across our portfolio was a logical next step."

Kate Layman, Founder and CEO of M.C. Layman, added, "We are proud to earn Keller's trust and to grow alongside a company that is deeply invested in Frederick County. This engagement reﬂects our commitment to providing hands-on, owner-aligned management that protects and enhances long-term value."

M.C. Layman continues to experience rapid growth within the Frederick commercial real estate market. Since launching in September of 2024, the ﬁrm has steadily expanded its managed portfolio by pairing local market knowledge with institutional-grade systems, positioning itself as a trusted management partner for owners seeking thoughtful stewardship and scalable operations.

About M.C. Layman:

M.C. Layman is a full-service commercial real estate ﬁrm specializing in property management, investment consulting, and strategic advisory services. The company also actively seeks investment opportunities that beneﬁt from its vision, process, and proven record of results.

For more information, visit www.mc-layman.com or contact [email protected] .

