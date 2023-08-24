MC Nutraceuticals partners with Kush.com

News provided by

Mc Nutraceuticals

24 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Nutraceuticals and Kush.com announced today that the two companies have entered into a strategic partnership. The union will amplify their shared value proposition throughout the Kush.com platform and pass along special MC Nutraceuticals promotions to Kush.com's current members.

Continue Reading

The agreement brings together Kush.com's premier cannabinoid marketplace and MC Nutraceuticals' industry-leading catalog of 42 cannabinoids and counting. Starting this week, MC Nutraceuticals will feature its new Kush.com Certified Bulk Cannabinoids, best-in-class service offerings like custom cannabinoid blends, and high-value promotions throughout the Kush.com ecosystem.

"We are excited to launch our new Enterprise program with our long-term partner, MC Nutraceuticals. Considering all the headwinds facing our industry; we believe that collaboration with the right partners is the best path forward" - John Lynch, Kush.com CEO

Kush.com members can expect new cannabinoid offerings like THCA, new and improved product photos, and branded content throughout the Kush.com platform.

"Kush.com's Enterprise Partnership is a tremendous way to connect with our customers and offer them a level of quality and consistency that is unmatched in this industry. There is no better, more trusted marketplace than Kush.com and we're thrilled to share this partnership with their superb team and Kush.com's members." - Bret Worley

MC Nutraceuticals

MC Nutraceuticals is a global leader in hemp-derived bulk cannabinoids. Our success has been built on excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and same day turn times on orders over $1,000. We proudly offer 42 cannabinoids and value-add services like custom blends, drop shipping, and knowledgeable consultation throughout the sales process. 500 brands rely on us. This includes some of the industry's most trusted and well-known brands.

SOURCE Mc Nutraceuticals

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.