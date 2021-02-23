MC Residential Activates in the Wake of Texas Weather Crisis

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Residential moved quickly to assist their residents without heat, water and electricity by sending much needed aid as Texas suffers from a rare winter storm that has crippled power grids in almost every major city. With real estate holdings in three major Texas cities, MC Residential knew that acting fast was critical. MC Residential houses 3,000 residents in Texas along with 50 Texas based employees.



Company leadership quickly allocated financial backing for this critical aid and sent four large RV's to provide shelter to those most vulnerable and in need of heat and comfort. Many have no potable water or have experienced water damage in their homes as pipes burst from the cold, displacing many residents. In addition, MC Residential sent over 6,500 pounds of much needed water, diapers, non-perishable food, blankets and medical supplies.



Several residents of The Place at Oak Hills located in San Antonio, TX took to the internet to thank MC Residential for the aid and support.



"After going through this extreme weather The Place at Oak Hills provided care packages for their residents!!!! To me, this is priceless. I've lived here for 6 months and management is very engaged in their property. They've been communicative, friendly and definitely understanding. I haven't had an issue whatsoever. If I could give them 10 stars I would!"



Another resident said, "Thank you Oak Hills for providing tenants with care packages full of food, water and toiletries during this snow storm! The office employees, manager and maintenance team are the best! Anytime I need something they do all they can to make it happen as soon as they can! You've made my experience here so welcoming and safe."



MC Residential is the Property Management division of MC Companies, an Investment Firm based in Scottsdale Arizona. The act of giving is woven deeply in the company culture and one of our most sacred values being "Giving" says Lesley Brice the President of MC Residential. "We found drivers willing to deliver these much-needed supplies and sent them on the path to our residents and their families", Lesley Brice continues.



"As a company we band together and do whatever it takes to make the communities where we operate better than we found them and of course we never shy away in the face of crisis. Our experience with helping others during a natural disaster is not new. During the crisis brought on by Hurricane Harvey we had hundreds of employees donating time and money to help so many in need," says Ken McElroy Partner and CEO of MC Companies.

