MC Residential Communities Food Drive Helps Provide 57,000 Meals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Residential Communities' Spring Into Action food drive collected 13,000 pounds of food during a two week food drive. Through their partnership with Move For Hunger, the food drive will provide 10,800 meals to those in need.



When MC Residential Communities launched their partnership with Move For Hunger at the beginning of 2021, the opportunity to make powerful and long lasting impact on local communities was clear. Aiming high, they announced their goal of providing 100,000 meals to local food banks during their company kick-off in January. Just four months into the year, MC has already surpassed the 50% benchmark to reaching that goal with enough food to provide 57,000 meals already collected and donated.



Each of MC Residential's 24 apartment communities and corporate offices competed over two weeks to see who could collect the most food from their residents and staff, and the results were overwhelming. First place was awarded to The Place at Savanna Springs located in Sierra Vista, AZ where they collected over 1,300 pounds of food. While competition is a great motivator, the real winners are the local food banks that will use the much-needed food to provide nutrition to those who need it most.



"I never get used to the unexpected gifts but I'm never surprised either," says Lyn Marquis, Director of Philanthropy at MC Residential Communities. "I am so thankful for our employees and residents who continue to support the many causes we rally around as an organization."



While the Spring food drive was a huge success, MC continues to collect food year-round for their local food banks. Residents are provided bags upon their move-out to donate any shelf-stable foods they don't want to move with them, and more food drives are planned to take place throughout the year.



MC Residential Communities is not known for shying away from challenges, especially when it comes to helping lift up their local neighborhoods and communities. This dedication to giving is why there is no doubt they will smash their goal of providing 100,000 meals in 2021.

MC Residential Communities – is a full-service Property Management Company and manages investments exclusively for MC Companies located in Scottsdale, AZ. MC Residential employs over 200 Property Management professionals and boasts a robust vertical stack of services which include full operations management, marketing, accounting, due diligence and human resources. For more information about MC Residential Communities visit http://www.mcresidential.com



