MC-Rx to Have Abstract Published in Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy

Poster presentation displayed at AMCP Nexus 2022 in National Harbor, MD

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the MC-Rx Clinical Staff were informed by the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) that their Clinical Services Department abstract entitled "Improving patient safety by decreasing co-prescribing of benzodiazepines and opioids" was accepted for a poster presentation at AMCP Nexus 2022 this month. The abstract will be displayed and discussed amongst thousands of attendees from across the nation, the majority of whom are pharmacists, physicians, nurses and other practitioners who manage medication therapies for over 270 million Americans served by health plans, pharmacy benefit management firms, emerging care models and the government. Over 300 abstract submissions were received for AMCP Nexus 2022 for possible publication in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy (JMCP). Each abstract was reviewed and scored via a 2-tier peer-review process: by independent reviewers and then by a JMCP editor. The department's abstract will be published in the JMCP Abstract supplement and authorship of the abstract will be included in the meeting program.

MC-Rx President Marileny Lugo said, "We are very proud of the Clinical Staff's accomplishment and to have each and every one of them as part of our winning team."

MC-Rx is passionate about improving patient safety, helping decrease co-prescribing of benzodiazepines and opioids and providing members with the care they need to not only treat their medical conditions, but to also support their hopeful transition to a medication-free lifestyle.

Posters will be on display at AMCP Nexus 2022 on Wednesday October 12th from 4-7pm, and poster presentations will be Thursday, October 13th from 11am-2:30pm. AMCP Nexus 2022 will be held in National Harbor, MD, October 11th thru the 14th.

