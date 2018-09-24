MC Sign Company Announces New Name And Brand

MENTOR, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Sign Company has announced it is changing its name to MC Group. The rebrand signals the next stage of an aggressive expansion strategy fueled by its acquisition by Arcapita, the alternative investments firm with a track record of 80 transactions exceeding $31 billion in value, which took a controlling interest in December 2017.

Back in 1994, a 24-year-old graduate from Kent State University saw an opportunity in an Ohio sign company that had diligently served its local community for over 40 years. When his offer to purchase the business was accepted, Timothy Eippert rolled up his sleeves and launched an ambitious business plan into action.

After the first decade of Eippert's leadership, the company went from less than $100,000 in annual sales to over $25 million. Today, the company is the leading nationwide provider of facility signage, lighting, and electrical services.

The secret to this success?

"From day one, we centered our business model on responding quickly and resourcefully to our customers' demands. We can only do that by hiring dedicated, experienced, and passionate professionals," explains President/CEO Timothy Eippert. "By putting the needs of our customers, our employees, and our field partners first, we know business will follow."

This people-first approach led to expansion and growth, ultimately inspiring the name change to MC Group. "We wanted a name that pays homage to a great group of people – customers, vendors, and the MC family – rather than depicting one part of what we do," says Eippert.

With the acquisition of Integra Service Group in early 2018 and its expansion into electrical services and rollout management, MC Group offers the most extensive brand program management nationwide.

In addition to the name change, the rebrand includes an updated icon, color scheme, and a new tagline: "Building Better Brands."

"What MC Group does extends beyond signage, lighting, and electrical. Our clients understand that when their facilities have improved wayfinding, better lit pathways, and energy-efficient electrical usage, their customers have a better experience – a better brand experience," explains Eippert.

With an industry-leading client retention rate, MC Group's respect for its customers, partners, and team has fostered ongoing success throughout the years. As the company grows, its core values continue to reign true. With the rollout of the new brand this fall, one thing is clear: the future of MC Group is bright.

To see more of the company's new branding, visit www.theMCgroup.com.

ABOUT MC GROUP

Established in 1953, MC Group is one of the largest national providers of signage, lighting, and electrical solutions. Complete brand management services include program management, installation, repair, maintenance, energy saving retrofits, rollouts, and more. The national service center is available 24/7 and offers the broadest national coverage available. Learn more at www.theMCgroup.com.

