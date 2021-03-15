M.C. Squares to Launch Crowdfunded Investment Raise Under New SEC Rules

DENVER, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.C. Squares, manufacturer of direct-to-consumer home and office products, is pleased to announce it is the first company to launch a crowdfunded investor raise under recently updated SEC rules. The new regulations simplify the process for startups and investors, balancing consumer protections with the need for startup fundraising.

Working with equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine, along with Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, M.C. Squares will be the first company to work within a new set of regulations finalized by the SEC in January that just went into effect today. The newly updated Regulation Crowdfunding rules increase the previous funding cap almost fivefold from $1.07 million to $5 million.

Established as part of the 2012 JOBS Act, RefCF rules were initially introduced under President Obama's administration to give everybody the same access to startup investing to which previously only accredited investors like hedge funds and venture capitalists had access. The guidelines provide a framework loosely modeled on crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter, Indiegogo, or GoFundMe. Instead of raising money to develop physical products, apps, or community projects, RegCF guidelines allow companies to raise capital from large numbers of small-scale investments from private individuals.

"I'm thrilled we can now invite more of our customers to participate in our success as shareholders alongside our shark-of-a-partner, Kevin O'Leary," said M.C.Squares founder Anthony Franco.

"The market is finally opening up to everyday investors. And it's about time. You look at what's happening with hedge funds and Redditors, and it's becoming pretty clear that you don't have to be an accredited, full-time investor to make sophisticated and savvy investments," says Kevin O'Leary, best known for his role on ABC's Shark Tank.

Not only will the increase significantly improve companies' direct access to investor capital, but many business owners expect the increase to attract investors looking for larger equity opportunities. To learn more about the mcSquares raise go to http://www.startengine.com/mcsquares

About M.C. Squares

Based in Denver, Colorado. M.C. Squares is a young, fast-growing company modeling the future of eCommerce. With an explosive sales trajectory, their products are building momentum and getting serious attention. They design and manufacture ingenious home and office products while marketing and selling directly to consumers.

The company was founded by Anthony Franco, a serial entrepreneur with a remarkable track record of founding four successful high-tech startups. His tech experience allows him to bring the efficiency of digital delivery to the physical manufacturing process. And, unsurprisingly, he's a total dry-erase nerd.

SOURCE M.C. Squares