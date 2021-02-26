MCAA, NECA and TAUC Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement

Through this alliance, MCAA, NECA, and TAUC will conduct joint meetings and share information of mutual interest relating to environmental health and safety, industrial relations, government affairs, and innovation and technology. The three organizations will develop products and practices to jointly benefit their respective memberships, increase membership awareness of industry issues, and much more.

"MCAA, NECA and TAUC have come together in a strategic alliance to better serve our members and to strengthen our organizations in an effort to help protect the unionized construction industry," said Timothy J. Brink, MCAA CEO.

"I am excited that NECA, TAUC, and MCAA are joining together in this strategic alliance, which will align our efforts to provide the safest, most innovative work to project owners," said David Long, NECA CEO. "Through this agreement, NECA will be well-positioned to serve its members in new ways by collaborating to serve the interests of the unionized construction industry across America."

"Union contractors understand that our industry is always strongest when we work together," said TAUC CEO Steve Lindauer. "TAUC's new alliance with NECA and MCAA will strengthen our respective organizations and, most importantly, help us provide even greater service to our members moving forward."

ABOUT THE MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA

The Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) serves the unique needs of approximately 2,600 firms involved in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, piping and mechanical service. MCAA does this by providing their members with high-quality educational materials and programs to help them attain the highest level of managerial and technical expertise. Visit www.mcaa.org for more information.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Washington, D.C., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION OF UNION CONSTRUCTORS

TAUC is the premier national trade association for the 21st century union construction industry. Our member firms include union contractor companies, local union contractor associations and vendors in the industrial maintenance and construction field. We demonstrate that union construction is the best option because it is safer and more productive and provides a higher quality and cost-competitive product. For more information, log on to www.tauc.org.

