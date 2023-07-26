McAdams Expands Presence in North Carolina With the Addition of Triad Office

RALEIGH, N.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McAdams, a multidisciplinary design and engineering firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, specializing in civil / site design, planning and design, transportation, water resources, and geomatics, has expanded its reach throughout the Triad with the opening of a new office at the Bailey Power Plant in the Innovation Quarter of downtown Winston-Salem. Senior project manager, Jay Matey, PE, will be spearheading the opening of this new location.

"Expanding across the state allows us to stay in front of development trends and investment in associated infrastructure while improving our accessibility for clients," said President and CEO, Mike Munn, PE.

Having already served numerous clients in the Triad for years, McAdams' decision to grow its presence with this new office is a result of the significant uptick in job growth and investment in the manufacturing and industrial markets throughout the area, coupled with increased opportunities to serve municipalities across the Triad to better serve their needs. Major economic development projects from Toyota, Boom Supersonic, and others, will continue to drive the Triad's economy for years.

"The Triad is making significant moves attracting new employers and new growth, and McAdams looks forward to supporting these exciting expansion opportunities for the entire region," said Munn.

Having worked as a senior project manager with McAdams for more than five years in the 2010s, Jay Matey, PE, has returned to the company for the opening of the Winston-Salem location. Matey will take on the responsibility of technical leadership as the office begins operations.

In 2022, the company's headquarters shifted to Bloc [83] in the Triangle, paving the way for McAdams' growing footprint across North Carolina – operations began June 1st in the Triad. The Winston-Salem office, specifically, will be releasing information regarding possible employment opportunities over the coming months.

About McAdams

Founded in 1979, McAdams is a full-service civil engineering, land planning, landscape architecture, transportation, and geomatics firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with offices in Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. McAdams is passionate about providing unique and engaging experiences for its clients and its clients' clients. McAdams understands the importance of a lasting impression and strives to bring life to the collective vision for project success. McAdams' engineering expertise and other integrated services help provide efficient and effective solutions to serve its clients' project needs. McAdams cares about the end product and shares its clients' goals.

SOURCE McAdams